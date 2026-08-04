ETV Bharat / bharat

'Ganguly House', Kishore Kumar's Ancestral Home In Khandwa Cries For Restoration

This two-storey house is the place where Kishore had spent his childhood, hummed his first musical tunes, and shared countless moments with his family.

The place where musical gatherings once flourished and new melodies were born, is presently left with silence. With passing years, the building is on the verge of collapse with crumbling wall, shabby wooden staircase and chunks of cement falling from the ceiling, crying for a desperate need of preservation.

Khandwa: The 'Ganguly House' in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, which was once the ancestral home of celebrated singer and actor Kishore Kumar, now lies in a dilapidated state. Likewise every year, thousands of fans from across the country gathered here on his 97th birth anniversary on Tuesday, demanding restoration of this historic landmark.

A room here houses a portrait of Kishore's mother, Gauri Devi, that has been completely damaged by dampness and rain. The 'puja' room has fallen into disrepair, the staircases are on the verge of collapse, and most of the household's items have been destroyed by termites.

Sitaram, the caretaker who has looked after the house for the past five decades, recalled how friends and relatives gathered here whenever Kishore visited Khandwa. For nearly 40 years, locks of several rooms have remained unopened, causing most of the belongings, including beds, wardrobes, a gramophone, and other personal items, to deteriorate, he added.

Most rooms of Ganguly House have remained locked for last 40 years (ETV Bharat)

"Kishore Da loved Khandwa deeply. He wished to spend his final days here, but that dream remained unfulfilled. His last rites were performed here. Since his passing, no member of his family has returned to this house," Sitaram said.

Every year, on Kishore's birth and death anniversaries, thousands of fans from across the country flock to Khandwa. Along with paying tribute at his memorial, they visit 'Ganguly House,' only to be moved by its dilapidated condition. Music lovers have long demanded that this historic landmark be preserved and developed into a museum, allowing future generations to see the home that gave the world an immortal star of Indian music.

Sunil Jain, spokesperson for the Kishore Sanskritik Prerana Manch, an organisation formed by locals and fans of the legendary singer, said, "The state government is making efforts regarding restoration of Kishore Kumar's ancestral house. Discussions have been held with the family on several occasions, but no conclusion has been reached yet."