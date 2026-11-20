ETV Bharat / bharat

Gangster Naseem Durrani, Linked To D-Company Killed In Encounter In Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr: Naseem Durrani, a gangster with close links to Dawood Ibrahim’s D Company, was killed in an encounter during a joint operation by the UP Special Task Force (STF), Delhi Police Crime Branch and Bulandshahr Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district on Thursday night, police officials said.

According to police, the gangster was involved in the murder of a young man named Sameer outside the office of the state law minister Kapil Mishra in Sonia Vihar, Delhi, on November 16. Sameer was shot dead, with the assailant firing 15 to 20 rounds during the attack.

Following the murder, the Sonia Vihar police station registered a case and formed multiple teams to trace the accused. Police teams had been monitoring Naseer’s movements and subsequently received intelligence inputs about his presence in Bulandshahr. The accused was carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head, declared by Delhi Police.

Rajkumar Mishra, Additional SP of the Noida STF, said that they received a tip-off that Naseem was hiding in the city. Acting on this, the team laid a siege in the Sikandrabad police station limits of ​​Bulandshahr.

“Realizing he was cornered, the gangster opened fire on the police. He was struck during the retaliatory fire and was subsequently taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” the police official said.

The STF said he was allegedly involved in several serious criminal offences, including murder, armed robbery, illegal possession of firearms, theft and assault on police personnel. In the six months leading up to his death, Naseem had also allegedly committed two sensational murders in the Khajuri Khas area of ​​Delhi.