Gangster Naseem Durrani, Linked To D-Company Killed In Encounter In Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr
Naseem was involved in the murder of a young man named Sameer outside the office of the Delhi Law Minister, Kapil Mishra, in Sonia Vihar
Published : November 20, 2026 at 12:48 PM IST
Bulandshahr: Naseem Durrani, a gangster with close links to Dawood Ibrahim’s D Company, was killed in an encounter during a joint operation by the UP Special Task Force (STF), Delhi Police Crime Branch and Bulandshahr Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district on Thursday night, police officials said.
According to police, the gangster was involved in the murder of a young man named Sameer outside the office of the state law minister Kapil Mishra in Sonia Vihar, Delhi, on November 16. Sameer was shot dead, with the assailant firing 15 to 20 rounds during the attack.
Following the murder, the Sonia Vihar police station registered a case and formed multiple teams to trace the accused. Police teams had been monitoring Naseer’s movements and subsequently received intelligence inputs about his presence in Bulandshahr. The accused was carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head, declared by Delhi Police.
#WATCH | In a joint operation, the Delhi Police and Noida STF have eliminated notorious gangster Naseem Durrani in an encounter in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. Naseem Durrani was allegedly involved in the murder of a youth named Sameer, who was shot dead outside Kapil Mishra's… pic.twitter.com/cMhQNIy6VB— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2026
Rajkumar Mishra, Additional SP of the Noida STF, said that they received a tip-off that Naseem was hiding in the city. Acting on this, the team laid a siege in the Sikandrabad police station limits of Bulandshahr.
“Realizing he was cornered, the gangster opened fire on the police. He was struck during the retaliatory fire and was subsequently taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” the police official said.
The STF said he was allegedly involved in several serious criminal offences, including murder, armed robbery, illegal possession of firearms, theft and assault on police personnel. In the six months leading up to his death, Naseem had also allegedly committed two sensational murders in the Khajuri Khas area of Delhi.
According to the UP Police STF, the accused was also known by the aliases Naseem and Rizwan and was the son of Islammuddin, alias Budhu. He was described as a habitual and desperate criminal who operated in the North-East Delhi area along with his associates and gang members.
The STF said he was allegedly involved in several serious criminal offences, including murder, armed robbery, illegal possession of firearms, theft and assault on police personnel. His criminal record includes FIR No. 173/2014 registered at Gokulpuri police station, in which police personnel were allegedly assaulted, and stones and bricks were pelted at a police party while an accused was being helped to escape from custody.
He was also allegedly involved in a murder case registered under FIR No. 289/2010 at Gokulpuri police station, besides multiple cases under the Arms Act and other offences registered at Khajuri Khas, Jafrabad, Dayalpur and other police stations.
Naseem Durrani was also in contact with underworld don Chhota Shakeel, a close associate of Dawood Ibrahim, police sources said. According to them, Chhota Shakeel tasked Naseem with the assassination of Chhota Rajan, who was then imprisoned in Tihar Jail. He was also accused of plotting the murder of the Pakistan-born author Tarek Fatah. (With inputs from agencies).
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