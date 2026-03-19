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Gangotri Dham To Open For Devotees On April 19; Non-Hindus Barred From Entry

A view of Gangotri Dham during the ceremonial closure of the temple doors for the winter season, in Uttarkashi on October 22, 2025 ( File/ANI )

Uttarkashi: The Gangotri Dham shrine will open its doors to devotees on April 19, on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya, for six months. The occasion will be marked by the ceremonial idol of Goddess Ganga on a palaquin departing from its winter resting place in Mukhba on April 18 and arriving at Gangotri the following day, per the Tirth Purohits (pilgrimage priests).

Officials said the temple portals will officially open at 12:15 PM on April 19 upon the idol’s arrival, marking the start of the new worship season. This year, the management of the Yatra has decided not to allow the entry of non-Sanatani individuals into the temple premises.

On Thursday, marking the occasion of Chaitra Navratri, the Gangotri Temple Committee officially announced the date and time for opening the portals of Gangotri Dham to devotees for the next six months, in accordance with the Hindu Panchang (almanack).

Committee President Dharmanand Semwal said that on Akshaya Tritiya, which falls on April 19, the portals of Gangotri Dham will be opened for devotees during the auspicious Shubh Labh Bela (propitious time).