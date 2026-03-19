Gangotri Dham To Open For Devotees On April 19; Non-Hindus Barred From Entry
The temple portals will officially open at 12:15 PM on April 19 upon the idol’s arrival. It will be opened for six months.
Published : March 19, 2026 at 6:25 PM IST
Uttarkashi: The Gangotri Dham shrine will open its doors to devotees on April 19, on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya, for six months. The occasion will be marked by the ceremonial idol of Goddess Ganga on a palaquin departing from its winter resting place in Mukhba on April 18 and arriving at Gangotri the following day, per the Tirth Purohits (pilgrimage priests).
Officials said the temple portals will officially open at 12:15 PM on April 19 upon the idol’s arrival, marking the start of the new worship season. This year, the management of the Yatra has decided not to allow the entry of non-Sanatani individuals into the temple premises.
On Thursday, marking the occasion of Chaitra Navratri, the Gangotri Temple Committee officially announced the date and time for opening the portals of Gangotri Dham to devotees for the next six months, in accordance with the Hindu Panchang (almanack).
Committee President Dharmanand Semwal said that on Akshaya Tritiya, which falls on April 19, the portals of Gangotri Dham will be opened for devotees during the auspicious Shubh Labh Bela (propitious time).
On April 18, the Bhogmurti (ceremonial idol) of Goddess Ganga will depart from her winter abode in Mukhba, carried in a palanquin. “It will be accompanied by an army band and traditional drums (dhol-damau). The idol will set out for Gangotri Dham at 12:15 PM,” he said.
The Goddess will make a night halt at the Bhairav Temple in Bhairav Ghati. Subsequently, on the morning of April 19 at 7:00 AM, the procession will resume its journey on foot towards Gangotri Dham, Samwal said.
On Akshaya Tritiya, the portals of the shrine will be opened after traditional rituals and ceremonies. The portals of the shrine of Goddess Yamuna will also be opened on the same day for devotees from both India and abroad.
Semwal announced that during this year’s Char Dham Yatra, the entry of non-Sanatani individuals into the temple premises will be prohibited. “Furthermore, the entry of non-Sanatani (non-Hindu) individuals will be restricted not only within the temple complex but also at the adjacent Ganga Ghat,” he said.
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