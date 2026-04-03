ETV Bharat / bharat

Ganga Water Meets Bathing Standards; Pollution Declining: Centre

New Delhi: Ganga water meets bathing standards at all monitored locations and pollution levels in the river are declining, according to the government.

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary on Thursday said pH and dissolved oxygen levels of the river meet the required norms for bathing criteria across all locations, based on median water quality data for 2025 (January to August).

He said the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) monitors the water quality of the River Ganga at 112 locations across five main-stem states of Uttarakhand (19), Uttar Pradesh (41), Bihar (33), Jharkhand (4) and West Bengal (15).

The minister said water quality with respect to biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) conforms to bathing criteria in the entire stretch of the river in Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal, except certain stretches in Uttar Pradesh, including Farrukhabad to Purana Rajapur in Kanpur, Dalmau in Raebareli, and downstream Mirzapur to Tarighat in Ghazipur.

He said bio-monitoring conducted during 2024-25 at 50 locations along River Ganga and its tributaries and 26 locations along River Yamuna indicates that biological water quality predominantly ranges from "good" to "moderate", reflecting the ecological potential of the rivers to sustain aquatic life.

The minister said a "diverse and holistic set of interventions" has been undertaken under the Namami Gange Programme for cleaning and rejuvenation of Ganga and its tributaries, including waste water treatment, river front management, ensuring e-flow, rural sanitation, afforestation, biodiversity conservation and public participation.

As of February 2026, a total of 524 projects have been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 43,030 crore, of which 355 have been completed, he said.