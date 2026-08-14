Three Generations, One Mission: How A Grandson Guarding The Legacy Of Kakori Train Action Revolutionaries
ETV Bharat’s Rishi Mishra reports on how Kakori hero Ramkrishna Khatri’s grandson is preserving the legacy of freedom fighters.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 10:20 PM IST|
Updated : August 14, 2026 at 10:31 PM IST
Lucknow: In the bustling yet nondescript surroundings of Lucknow's Latouche Road, the fading black-and-white pictures hung on its walls are much more than mere mementoes; they are an integral part of the living history of India.
These walls have belonged to a freedom fighter, Ramkrishna Khatri, who collected critical information which helped make the Kakori train raid on 9 August 1925 possible for Chandrashekhar Azad, Ram Prasad Bismil, and others. It was a century ago that this audacious act of defiance took place against the British Raj, and now Rohit, son of his late father and grandson of Khatri, ensures that the heroism of these young freedom fighters is never forgotten from the pages of history books.
Taking up the torch from his late father, Rohit is the third-generation member of a family that has been serving the cause of freedom fighters for almost nine decades.
The grandson of the deceased freedom fighter in Uttar Pradesh is now trying to keep alive the memories of freedom fighters, especially those who took part in the Kakori train action. Ramkrishna had been handed out a ten-year prison sentence for his role in the Kakori train action.
While Ramkrishna carried out the reconnaissance to loot the treasury near the Kakori railway station, close to Lucknow, on August 9, 1925, other freedom fighters Ashfaqulla Khan, Rajendra Lahiri, Chandrashekhar Azad and Manmathnath Gupta were involved in the actual loot.
According to historians, the British government treated the incident as a train robbery and took severe punitive action. In the trial held in 1927, Bismil, Ashfaqulla, Rajendra Lahiri, and Roshan Singh were sentenced to death while others received prison terms.
Down the memory lane, Ramkrishna's family is proud of preserving the memories apart from assisting families of those who took part in the freedom struggle. After Ramkrishna, his son Uday Khatri carried forward his mission of raising awareness on those who fought for India's freedom from British occupation, which is now followed by his grandson Rohit.
Ramkrishna himself led the efforts from 1937 to 1996 and subsequently his late son Uday took up the mantle from 1996 to 2023, and since then, Rohit has been continuously engaged in the work to preserve memories of the struggle against the British empire. In addition to organising around 30 events annually, the family established the "Seva Sadan" complex to provide accommodation to revolutionaries and their families.
The family also played a pivotal role in the construction of the Kakori Martyrs' Memorial and the museum to preserve the memories of the freedom struggle.
Rohit told ETV Bharat that his grandfather was arrested in Maharashtra and before that, he had been associated with the Hindustan Republican Association (HRA). "Money was needed for arms during the freedom struggle. Working closely with martyrs like Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Ram Prasad Bismil, and Ashfaqulla Khan, the group initially targeted wealthy individuals who were either British stooges or oppressed poor Indians. However, internal differences later arose regarding the looting of Indian landlords. It was argued that robbing fellow Indians would damage their public image. Consequently, the decision was made to target the government treasury directly," said Rohit.
Through the 'Shaheed Smriti Samaroh Samiti' (Martyrs' Memorial Ceremony Committee), Ramkrishna's family made various arrangements for the martyrs and continues to organise commemorative events in their honour.
In the annals of the freedom struggle, the Kakori action stands as one of the most daring revolutionary incidents. The HRA was in dire need of funds to launch an armed revolution against the British and nine revolutionaries stopped the train travelling from Saharanpur to Lucknow near Kakori and looted the government treasury, added Rohit.
Rohit's grandfather Ramakrishna was sentenced to ten years in prison and remained incarcerated until 1937. "Ashfaqulla Khan did not consider a direct confrontation with the British on such a scale to be a prudent move. Nevertheless, he agreed to participate and was the first to strike the blow with the hammer," added Rohit.
While Ramakrishna did not directly participate in the actual Kakori operation, he was responsible for gathering intelligence. According to Rohit, his grandfather was sentenced to ten years in prison and was released in 1937.
Rohit said that Ramakrishna initiated various events across the country for martyrs and their families, organising efforts to support them and continued these activities until 1996. " It was as a result of these efforts that the Martyrs' Memorial Museum was established in Kakori," Rohit said.
He noted that his father, Uday, had become active in the Shaheed Smriti Samaroh Samiti and continued working on this mission until 2023. " My father's sole purpose of life was to ensure that the memory of the martyrs remained etched in people's minds, and he believed that the youth should be made aware of how our country actually attained Independence."
He added that after his father passed away in 2023, he has been upholding this legacy and is making efforts to ensure that it endures.
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