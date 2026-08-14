ETV Bharat / bharat

Three Generations, One Mission: How A Grandson Guarding The Legacy Of Kakori Train Action Revolutionaries

Lucknow: In the bustling yet nondescript surroundings of Lucknow's Latouche Road, the fading black-and-white pictures hung on its walls are much more than mere mementoes; they are an integral part of the living history of India.

These walls have belonged to a freedom fighter, Ramkrishna Khatri, who collected critical information which helped make the Kakori train raid on 9 August 1925 possible for Chandrashekhar Azad, Ram Prasad Bismil, and others. It was a century ago that this audacious act of defiance took place against the British Raj, and now Rohit, son of his late father and grandson of Khatri, ensures that the heroism of these young freedom fighters is never forgotten from the pages of history books.

Taking up the torch from his late father, Rohit is the third-generation member of a family that has been serving the cause of freedom fighters for almost nine decades.

The grandson of the deceased freedom fighter in Uttar Pradesh is now trying to keep alive the memories of freedom fighters, especially those who took part in the Kakori train action. Ramkrishna had been handed out a ten-year prison sentence for his role in the Kakori train action.

While Ramkrishna carried out the reconnaissance to loot the treasury near the Kakori railway station, close to Lucknow, on August 9, 1925, other freedom fighters Ashfaqulla Khan, Rajendra Lahiri, Chandrashekhar Azad and Manmathnath Gupta were involved in the actual loot.

According to historians, the British government treated the incident as a train robbery and took severe punitive action. In the trial held in 1927, Bismil, Ashfaqulla, Rajendra Lahiri, and Roshan Singh were sentenced to death while others received prison terms.

Down the memory lane, Ramkrishna's family is proud of preserving the memories apart from assisting families of those who took part in the freedom struggle. After Ramkrishna, his son Uday Khatri carried forward his mission of raising awareness on those who fought for India's freedom from British occupation, which is now followed by his grandson Rohit.

Ramkrishna himself led the efforts from 1937 to 1996 and subsequently his late son Uday took up the mantle from 1996 to 2023, and since then, Rohit has been continuously engaged in the work to preserve memories of the struggle against the British empire. In addition to organising around 30 events annually, the family established the "Seva Sadan" complex to provide accommodation to revolutionaries and their families.

The family also played a pivotal role in the construction of the Kakori Martyrs' Memorial and the museum to preserve the memories of the freedom struggle.