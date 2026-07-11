ETV Bharat / bharat

Gandhinagar Greenery Project Bears Fruit, Village Common Grazing Land Undergoes Transformation

Of the 1.25 crore saplings targeted to be planted under Home Minister Amit Shah's Gandhinagar Hariyali Lok Sabha Project, the Forest Department has been entrusted with planting nearly 60 lakh saplings. ( IANS )

Gandhinagar: The 23-hectare gauchar (common grazing) land along the roadside at Kanotar village, about 30 km from Bavla in Ahmedabad district, has undergone extensive ploughing and soil treatment to improve its fertility before the plantation of nearly 2.3 lakh saplings, most of them native species.

A solar-powered borewell has also been installed to ensure irrigation for the plantation.

Kanotar village is not alone. Similar habitat improvement work is underway at all 82 plantation sites managed by the Gujarat Forest Department across Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar districts. Of the target of planting 1.25 crore saplings under Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah's Gandhinagar Hariyali Lok Sabha Project, the Forest Department has been entrusted with planting nearly 60 lakh saplings across 82 sites covering 540.92 hectares in the two districts.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', this campaign is being expanded across Gujarat under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.