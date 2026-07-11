Gandhinagar Greenery Project Bears Fruit, Village Common Grazing Land Undergoes Transformation
The striking feature of the Gandhinagar Hariyali Lok Sabha Project is its emphasis on improving habitats through the use of indigenous plant species.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST
Gandhinagar: The 23-hectare gauchar (common grazing) land along the roadside at Kanotar village, about 30 km from Bavla in Ahmedabad district, has undergone extensive ploughing and soil treatment to improve its fertility before the plantation of nearly 2.3 lakh saplings, most of them native species.
A solar-powered borewell has also been installed to ensure irrigation for the plantation.
Kanotar village is not alone. Similar habitat improvement work is underway at all 82 plantation sites managed by the Gujarat Forest Department across Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar districts. Of the target of planting 1.25 crore saplings under Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah's Gandhinagar Hariyali Lok Sabha Project, the Forest Department has been entrusted with planting nearly 60 lakh saplings across 82 sites covering 540.92 hectares in the two districts.
Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', this campaign is being expanded across Gujarat under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.
Another defining feature of the Gandhinagar Hariyali Lok Sabha Project is its emphasis on improving habitats through the use of indigenous plant species.
“Rather than relying on a handful of fast-growing commercial tree species, we are introducing around 121 plant species, including 80 native plant species, selected to recreate the region's ecological character. Of the nearly 60 lakh saplings being planted, more than 6.05 lakh belong to 24 rare, threatened, and endangered native species,” said Vinod Rao, Principal Secretary, Forests and Environment Department, Gujarat.
“Native tree plantations are helping rebuild living ecosystems by restoring natural habitats that support a wide range of wildlife. Unlike exotic species, indigenous trees provide food, shelter, and breeding spaces for native birds, reptiles, butterflies, bees, and other pollinators that have evolved alongside them. Their flowers, fruits, and foliage sustain insects and birds throughout the year while dense vegetation creates safe corridors for reptiles and small mammals. Improved soil health, moisture retention, and biodiversity further strengthen these habitats, making them more resilient to climate change. As native forests mature, they revive ecological balance, enhance pollination, and create thriving, self-sustaining ecosystems across the region,” Rao added.
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