Gandhi Jayanti: Why Mahatma Gandhi Wanted His Sevagram Hut To Cost No More Than Rs 100
Gandhi’s initial Rs 100 condition for Sevagram hut reflected his commitment to simplicity, local craftsmanship and a life connected with rural India, reports Dhananjay Tiple.
Published : October 2, 2026 at 7:36 AM IST
Wardha: Before a hut could be built for Mahatma Gandhi in a village near Wardha in Maharashtra, he laid down a condition - spend as little as possible, and under no circumstances let the cost exceed Rs 100. The man leading India’s struggle for freedom wanted a home that an ordinary villager could recognise as his own.
Gandhi expressed this wish on March 19, 1936, as he prepared to settle in Segaon, the village later known as Sevagram. Ninety years on, that initial instruction offers an intimate glimpse into his beliefs. Even the construction of his home had to answer to the principles he advocated - simplicity, restraint and a close connection with rural India.
On Gandhi Jayanti, the modest dwellings at Sevagram invite a closer look at how he lived. Within their walls, reading, writing, spinning and meals together went alongside discussions that helped shape the country’s future. Much of that world remains preserved at the ashram, where the simplicity of his surroundings continues to speak for itself.
Finding A Home In Village India
Gandhi’s association with Wardha strengthened during the 1930s when Jamnalal Bajaj’s persuasion brought him there. His desire to live among villagers and understand their everyday circumstances drew him towards Segaon.
When Gandhi arrived there on April 30, 1936, the village had neither a proper road nor a post office. Forests surrounded the settlement, where snakes and scorpions were common. With his cottage yet to be ready, he stayed in a temporary shelter in a guava orchard near a well.
Rajendra Sharma, a Gandhian thinker and researcher, says Gandhi had come to live among villagers and understand their lives through daily contact. Rural self-reliance was central to his thinking and Segaon gave him a place to work on it alongside the people themselves. His home, too, had to belong to that setting, he explains. He wanted local artisans to build a simple hut using materials they could obtain nearby.
For Gandhi, settling in the village also marked the beginning of an experiment in Gram Swaraj, or village self-rule. His own way of living would form part of the work towards making villages self-reliant.
The Thinking Behind The Rs 100 Limit
Gandhi’s instruction to keep expenditure within Rs 100, issued nine decades ago, draws attention to how carefully he considered even his own needs.
Sharma further says Gandhi expected life at the ashram to remain close to that of an ordinary village household. "Spending on its construction also offered an opportunity to employ local craftspeople and use the resources available around them. Earth, bamboo, wood and roofing tiles were the materials with which they worked, and Gandhi wanted those materials and skills used for his dwelling," he adds.
This preference followed his commitment to swadeshi. The village economy could benefit from the building work, while the finished hut would give him the modest accommodation he sought, explains Sharma. Leading a country where millions lived in simple homes, he saw little reason to seek greater comfort for himself, he adds.
The construction, however, could not be completed within the initial Rs 100 limit. Gandhi was displeased at the excess expenditure and the responsibility of pacifying him reportedly fell to Jamnalal Bajaj. The figure was therefore the ceiling Gandhi initially proposed, rather than the final cost of his home.
Living Together At Adi Niwas
Madhuri Ravindra Chambhare, a guide at Sevagram Ashram Pratishthan, says on June 16, 1936, Gandhi moved into the cottage now known as Adi Niwas. Kasturba, his secretary Pyarelal, other ashram members and guests shared the dwelling with him.
Reading, writing and spinning at the charkha occupied him here, amid the everyday activities of a shared household. Two small rooms housed the kitchen and bathroom, and residents gathered for meals on the verandah. The cottage accommodated Gandhi’s work as well as the domestic needs of those living with him.
Chambhare explains that Adi Niwas was his first home at Sevagram. Bapu Kuti, the cottage where he subsequently lived, is a separate dwelling within the ashram.
Where Village Life Met The Freedom Struggle
Gandhi’s presence gradually brought political colleagues and other visitors to Sevagram. The village he had chosen for its rural surroundings became a place where leaders gathered to discuss the freedom struggle and the country’s future.
Adi Niwas also has a place in the history of the Quit India movement. According to the ashram’s account, the first meeting connected with the movement was held in this cottage in 1942.
Explaining the role the cottage played, Chambhare adds that it held together two aspects of Gandhi’s life - the ordinary routines of a village home and the deliberations of a leader engaged in the struggle for Independence. Its modest appearance gives little indication of the importance of the conversations it witnessed.
A Village Named For Service
Segaon eventually acquired a new name because letters intended for Gandhi were being misdirected to Shegaon, another place in Maharashtra. It became Sevagram, meaning “village of service”.
The name fitted the work taking place there. Alongside the freedom struggle were efforts towards village development, self-reliance, khadi, education, the dignity of labour, the removal of untouchability and social equality, explains Sharma, adding that until India achived Independence, Gandhi did not want to stay at Sabarmati.
For years, Gandhi lived and worked in these surroundings. Today, the preserved cottages allow visitors to see how closely his public convictions were connected with his private choices. His hopes for India’s villages found expression in the materials of his home, the people who built it and the everyday life he spent there.
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