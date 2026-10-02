ETV Bharat / bharat

Gandhi Jayanti: Why Mahatma Gandhi Wanted His Sevagram Hut To Cost No More Than Rs 100

Wardha : Before a hut could be built for Mahatma Gandhi in a village near Wardha in Maharashtra, he laid down a condition - spend as little as possible, and under no circumstances let the cost exceed Rs 100. The man leading India’s struggle for freedom wanted a home that an ordinary villager could recognise as his own.

Gandhi expressed this wish on March 19, 1936, as he prepared to settle in Segaon, the village later known as Sevagram. Ninety years on, that initial instruction offers an intimate glimpse into his beliefs. Even the construction of his home had to answer to the principles he advocated - simplicity, restraint and a close connection with rural India.

The simplicity of Sevagram surroundings speak for itself (Photo credit: Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Rural Industrialisation and the Bajaj family-run Gitai Temple.)

On Gandhi Jayanti, the modest dwellings at Sevagram invite a closer look at how he lived. Within their walls, reading, writing, spinning and meals together went alongside discussions that helped shape the country’s future. Much of that world remains preserved at the ashram, where the simplicity of his surroundings continues to speak for itself.

Finding A Home In Village India

Gandhi’s association with Wardha strengthened during the 1930s when Jamnalal Bajaj’s persuasion brought him there. His desire to live among villagers and understand their everyday circumstances drew him towards Segaon.

When Gandhi arrived there on April 30, 1936, the village had neither a proper road nor a post office. Forests surrounded the settlement, where snakes and scorpions were common. With his cottage yet to be ready, he stayed in a temporary shelter in a guava orchard near a well.

Rajendra Sharma, a Gandhian thinker and researcher, says Gandhi had come to live among villagers and understand their lives through daily contact. Rural self-reliance was central to his thinking and Segaon gave him a place to work on it alongside the people themselves. His home, too, had to belong to that setting, he explains. He wanted local artisans to build a simple hut using materials they could obtain nearby.

The modest dwellings in Sevagram (Photo credit: Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Rural Industrialisation and the Bajaj family-run Gitai Temple.)

For Gandhi, settling in the village also marked the beginning of an experiment in Gram Swaraj, or village self-rule. His own way of living would form part of the work towards making villages self-reliant.

The Thinking Behind The Rs 100 Limit

Gandhi’s instruction to keep expenditure within Rs 100, issued nine decades ago, draws attention to how carefully he considered even his own needs.

Sharma further says Gandhi expected life at the ashram to remain close to that of an ordinary village household. "Spending on its construction also offered an opportunity to employ local craftspeople and use the resources available around them. Earth, bamboo, wood and roofing tiles were the materials with which they worked, and Gandhi wanted those materials and skills used for his dwelling," he adds.