Gamosa Row: BJP Wants To Destroy Rahul's Image Through False Propaganda, Alleges Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with LoP in the Lok Sabha and party leader Rahul Gandhi during the Goa leadership meeting, in New Delhi on Jan. 27, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday slammed the BJP over the 'Gamosa' controversy involving Rahul Gandhi and said the ruling party wants to "destroy Gandhi's image through false propaganda" but will never succeed. Kharge also claimed that the Modi government insulted Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, and him by seating them in the third row alongside ministers of state during the Republic Day parade.

A political row erupted over Gandhi allegedly not wearing an Assamese 'Gamosa' given to all the guests at the reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on Republic Day, with the BJP alleging that the Congress leader insulted the country's Northeast.

The BJP also accused Gandhi of showing disregard for President Murmu by not wearing the 'Gamosa' while the Congress countered by pointing out that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had also not worn the "patka (scarf)".

Asked about the BJP's claims, Kharge told PTI, "This is a lie. Even the defence minister was not wearing the 'Gamosa'...the BJP president was also not wearing it. He (Gandhi) was holding it in his hand after wearing it. They (BJP) are doing such propaganda that Rahul Gandhi has insulted the whole of the Northeast states and their culture. They (BJP) want to (destroy) that culture."

Gandhi is the only leader who met all the Northeast artists, shook hands with them and also hugged an artist from Arunachal; photographs for this are available," he said.