‘Game Changer In Reducing LPG Dependence’: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Advocates Solar-Powered Electric Stove
The minister also expressed hope that domestic manufacturers would take note of the innovation and develop indigenous versions suited to Indian cooking needs
Published : April 10, 2026 at 4:26 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday strongly advocated a new electric stove, saying that the technology, when combined with the government’s PMSuryaGhar initiative, could significantly reduce India’s dependence on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).
“Yesterday, an Indian company demonstrated an imported stove that uses electricity to generate flame-like burners, similar to LPG, for cooking. I was truly impressed by this innovative technology and would like to see Indian manufacturers adopt and scale it domestically,” Joshi wrote on social media platform X while sharing an image of the product.
The minister noted that the technology, if adopted and scaled by Indian manufacturers, could play a crucial role in reducing reliance on LPG cylinders.
Yesterday, an Indian company demonstrated an imported stove that uses electricity to generate flame-like burners, similar to LPG, for cooking. I was truly impressed by this innovative technology and would like to see Indian manufacturers adopt and scale it domestically.— Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) April 10, 2026
When… pic.twitter.com/AQaNePu9N4
“When combined with @PMSuryaGhar, which enables electricity generation through solar power, this innovation could be a game changer in reducing dependence on LPG,” he added, while emphasising the integration of such appliances with the rooftop solar scheme.
Joshi’s remarks come amid broader efforts by the government to reduce fossil fuel dependence and promote energy self-sufficiency. India has already been promoting renewable energy adoption with schemes encouraging rooftop solar installations, gaining traction in both urban and rural areas.
The minister also expressed hope that domestic manufacturers would take note of the innovation and develop indigenous versions suited to Indian cooking needs, potentially opening up a new segment in the clean energy appliance market.
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