ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Game Changer In Reducing LPG Dependence’: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Advocates Solar-Powered Electric Stove

New Delhi: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday strongly advocated a new electric stove, saying that the technology, when combined with the government’s PMSuryaGhar initiative, could significantly reduce India’s dependence on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

“Yesterday, an Indian company demonstrated an imported stove that uses electricity to generate flame-like burners, similar to LPG, for cooking. I was truly impressed by this innovative technology and would like to see Indian manufacturers adopt and scale it domestically,” Joshi wrote on social media platform X while sharing an image of the product.

The minister noted that the technology, if adopted and scaled by Indian manufacturers, could play a crucial role in reducing reliance on LPG cylinders.