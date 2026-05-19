ETV Bharat / bharat

Gadkari Unveils Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore Roadmap To Decongest Delhi-NCR

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari at an event in New Delhi on Tuesday. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Centre, in collaboration with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), is rapidly advancing a massive infrastructure overhaul across Delhi-NCR, with the ambitious DND-Faridabad-Sohna Access Controlled Highway and the Jewar Airport Connectivity Corridor emerging as two of the most critical projects aimed at decongesting the national capital region and creating seamless high-speed connectivity.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday unveiled a broader Rs 1.5 lakh crore roadmap designed to transform mobility across Delhi, Noida, Faridabad, Gurugram and adjoining NCR regions through a network of expressways, tunnels, elevated corridors and ring roads.

According to the ministry, projects spanning nearly 1,850 km worth around Rs 87,000 crore have already been completed in the NCR region, while another 225 km of road projects worth Rs 13,000 crore are currently under construction. Projects worth nearly Rs 34,500 crore are also in the pipeline.

Gadkari said the long-term objective is not merely road construction but the creation of a "world-class mobility system" that reduces congestion, cuts fuel consumption, lowers pollution levels and improves logistics efficiency across the national capital region.

59-Km DND-Faridabad-Sohna Corridor Nearing Completion

At the centre of this transformation is the nearly 59-km DND-Faridabad-Sohna Access Controlled Highway, a six-lane high-speed corridor being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 4,463 crore under the Bharatmala Pariyojana. The corridor is designed to directly connect Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram and Sohna with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar.

The expressway begins at Maharani Bagh near the DND Flyway in Delhi and passes through Kalindi Kunj, Jaitpur-Mithapur Road and the Faridabad Bypass before linking to the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway near Khalilpur in Haryana's Nuh.

Officials said the project will significantly reduce travel time for daily commuters who currently face severe congestion at Kalindi Kunj, Badarpur Border and Ashram. Presently, a journey that ideally should take around 30 minutes often stretches to over 90 minutes during peak traffic hours. Once operational, the new corridor is expected to cut this travel time to nearly 20 minutes.

The expressway will also provide direct access to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, the Jewar-Ballabhgarh Greenfield Expressway and eventually the Noida International Airport.

Jaitpur-Faridabad Stretch Operational

A portion of the corridor between Jaitpur and Faridabad has already become operational, with vehicles currently using the stretch. However, construction work continues on certain sections between Jaitpur and Kalindi Kunj. NHAI officials said most civil work within Delhi has been completed and the remaining work primarily includes road safety installations, signage, lighting and finishing touches.

Gadkari and other officials reviewed the six-lane access-controlled highway from Maharani Bagh to Jaitpur-Pushta Road, followed by inspections of the Faridabad-Ballabhgarh bypass section and the spur road near NH-19 at the Badarpur border.

Strategic Link To Jewar Airport

Another major component of the plan is the 31.425-km greenfield expressway connecting the DND-Faridabad Bypass directly to Noida International Airport. The project, being developed at a cost of around Rs 2,360 crore, will connect the airport with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Yamuna Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE).