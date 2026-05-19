Gadkari Unveils Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore Roadmap To Decongest Delhi-NCR
The minister said that the long-term objective is to create a world-class mobility system that reduces traffic congestion, cuts fuel consumption, and lowers pollution levels.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre, in collaboration with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), is rapidly advancing a massive infrastructure overhaul across Delhi-NCR, with the ambitious DND-Faridabad-Sohna Access Controlled Highway and the Jewar Airport Connectivity Corridor emerging as two of the most critical projects aimed at decongesting the national capital region and creating seamless high-speed connectivity.
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday unveiled a broader Rs 1.5 lakh crore roadmap designed to transform mobility across Delhi, Noida, Faridabad, Gurugram and adjoining NCR regions through a network of expressways, tunnels, elevated corridors and ring roads.
According to the ministry, projects spanning nearly 1,850 km worth around Rs 87,000 crore have already been completed in the NCR region, while another 225 km of road projects worth Rs 13,000 crore are currently under construction. Projects worth nearly Rs 34,500 crore are also in the pipeline.
Gadkari said the long-term objective is not merely road construction but the creation of a "world-class mobility system" that reduces congestion, cuts fuel consumption, lowers pollution levels and improves logistics efficiency across the national capital region.
59-Km DND-Faridabad-Sohna Corridor Nearing Completion
At the centre of this transformation is the nearly 59-km DND-Faridabad-Sohna Access Controlled Highway, a six-lane high-speed corridor being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 4,463 crore under the Bharatmala Pariyojana. The corridor is designed to directly connect Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram and Sohna with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar.
The expressway begins at Maharani Bagh near the DND Flyway in Delhi and passes through Kalindi Kunj, Jaitpur-Mithapur Road and the Faridabad Bypass before linking to the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway near Khalilpur in Haryana's Nuh.
Officials said the project will significantly reduce travel time for daily commuters who currently face severe congestion at Kalindi Kunj, Badarpur Border and Ashram. Presently, a journey that ideally should take around 30 minutes often stretches to over 90 minutes during peak traffic hours. Once operational, the new corridor is expected to cut this travel time to nearly 20 minutes.
The expressway will also provide direct access to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, the Jewar-Ballabhgarh Greenfield Expressway and eventually the Noida International Airport.
Jaitpur-Faridabad Stretch Operational
A portion of the corridor between Jaitpur and Faridabad has already become operational, with vehicles currently using the stretch. However, construction work continues on certain sections between Jaitpur and Kalindi Kunj. NHAI officials said most civil work within Delhi has been completed and the remaining work primarily includes road safety installations, signage, lighting and finishing touches.
Gadkari and other officials reviewed the six-lane access-controlled highway from Maharani Bagh to Jaitpur-Pushta Road, followed by inspections of the Faridabad-Ballabhgarh bypass section and the spur road near NH-19 at the Badarpur border.
Strategic Link To Jewar Airport
Another major component of the plan is the 31.425-km greenfield expressway connecting the DND-Faridabad Bypass directly to Noida International Airport. The project, being developed at a cost of around Rs 2,360 crore, will connect the airport with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Yamuna Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE).
The corridor includes four major interchanges, a railway overbridge over the Dedicated Freight Corridor crossing and a 720-metre-long bridge across the Yamuna River. Officials said the project is strategically important because the upcoming Noida International Airport is expected to ease pressure on Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport by diverting a large volume of air traffic from North India.
Currently, travellers from South Delhi, Faridabad and Gurugram heading towards Jewar have to pass through Noida, adding to congestion on several NCR roads. Once the corridor is complete, commuters will be able to directly access the airport through a high-speed access-controlled route. The project also includes an eight-km elevated corridor and an eight-lane railway overbridge that will provide uninterrupted connectivity between South Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram and Jewar Airport.
Engineering Marvel: 140-Metre Network Arch Bridge
One of the standout features of the DND-Sohna corridor is a 140-metre-long Network Arch Bridge built over the Agra Canal, considered among the most advanced steel bridge structures in India. The bridge uses modern tied-arch technology with a crisscross cable arrangement for improved structural strength and seismic resistance. The structure was designed because intermediate piers inside the canal were not permitted. Engineers therefore opted for a single-span design, ensuring uninterrupted water flow and enhanced safety.
The bridge incorporates advanced technologies, including high-strength E450 steel, precast segmental construction, launching girders, high-damping rubber bearings and swivel expansion joints to improve durability and ride quality. Officials said nearly 2,396 metric tonnes of structural steel were used in the construction.
Sustainable Construction Measures
The project also incorporates several environmentally friendly construction practices. Around two lakh metric tonnes of inert material generated through bio-mining of the Okhla and Ghazipur landfill sites have been reused in embankment construction, reducing dependence on natural soil and borrow material.
Noise barriers, landscaping and compensatory plantation drives have also been integrated into the project. The corridor construction additionally involved complex engineering work over the elevated Delhi Metro Magenta Line in densely populated urban stretches.
Delhi Decongestion Plan Expands
Alongside the DND-Sohna corridor, the Centre has lined up several mega infrastructure projects aimed at reducing pressure on Delhi's road network. These include the Dwarka Expressway-Vasant Kunj tunnel, the AIIMS-Mahipalpur-Gurugram elevated corridor, UER-II extensions, Kalindi Kunj interchange upgrades and new six-lane express connectors between Ashram, Punjabi Bagh and the Delhi-Haryana border.
Gadkari highlighted that completed projects such as the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Delhi-Meerut Expressway and Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) have already begun reshaping traffic movement patterns across NCR. According to the ministry, travel time between Delhi and Meerut has reduced from nearly 2.5 hours to around 45 minutes after the Delhi-Meerut Expressway became operational. Similarly, UER-II, often referred to as Delhi's third ring road, has significantly improved connectivity across areas including Najafgarh, Mundka, Karala, Alipur and Bawana.
Focus On Future-Ready Mobility
Officials said the broader infrastructure push is aimed at building a signal-free, high-speed and sustainable transportation ecosystem across Delhi-NCR. The projects are expected to support economic activity, improve freight movement, reduce pollution and prepare the region for future urban expansion.
Once developed, the DND-Faridabad-Sohna corridor and Jewar airport connectivity projects are expected to emerge as some of the most important transport arteries in North India, fundamentally changing the way people travel across Delhi-NCR.
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