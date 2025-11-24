ETV Bharat / bharat

Gadkari Hails Success Of Agro Vision Event; Bats For AI In Farming, Boost For Nagpur Oranges

Nagpur: In the past three days, more than three lakh persons visited Agro Vision, which aims to help the agriculture sector and stop farmer suicides, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday. Addressing the concluding ceremony of Agro Vision, he also said he dreamt of making Nagpur oranges famous across the world.

He said Agro Vision will select 1000 farmers who will incorporate AI in cultivation, and their work will be showcased in next year's event. "More than three lakh farmers visited Agro Vision in three days. They got technical farming guidance through 40 workshops by more than 80 experts. Seminars and workshops were conducted with the aim of reducing cost of production, increasing yield and ensuring proper market for produce," Gadkari said.

"The picture of farmers and the agricultural situation in Vidarbha are changing slowly. It will progress with collective efforts. Agro Vision is a platform for every farmer," he said while underlining the importance of use of technology in farming.