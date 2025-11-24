ETV Bharat / bharat

Gadkari Hails Success Of Agro Vision Event; Bats For AI In Farming, Boost For Nagpur Oranges

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said he dreamt of the quality production of 'Nagpur orange' and making it popular across the world.

Gadkari Hails Success Of Agro Vision Event; Bats For AI In Farming, Boost For Nagpur Oranges
File photo of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : November 24, 2025 at 8:19 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Nagpur: In the past three days, more than three lakh persons visited Agro Vision, which aims to help the agriculture sector and stop farmer suicides, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday. Addressing the concluding ceremony of Agro Vision, he also said he dreamt of making Nagpur oranges famous across the world.

He said Agro Vision will select 1000 farmers who will incorporate AI in cultivation, and their work will be showcased in next year's event. "More than three lakh farmers visited Agro Vision in three days. They got technical farming guidance through 40 workshops by more than 80 experts. Seminars and workshops were conducted with the aim of reducing cost of production, increasing yield and ensuring proper market for produce," Gadkari said.

"The picture of farmers and the agricultural situation in Vidarbha are changing slowly. It will progress with collective efforts. Agro Vision is a platform for every farmer," he said while underlining the importance of use of technology in farming.

Addressing a workshop at Agro Vision, the Union minister said he dreamt of quality production of 'Nagpur orange' and making it popular across the world. He also pitched for orange grower-farmer-producers company. Gadkari is the chief mentor of Agro Vision.

Read More

  1. Annual Session Of Indian Roads Congress Gets Underway In Odisha's Bhubaneswar
  2. HC Grants Bail To 65-Year-Old Accused In 2011 Mumbai Triple Blast Case

TAGGED:

AGRO VISION
NAGPUR ORANGES
FARMER SUICIDE
AI
NITIN GADKARI

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Winner Dr Madhavi Latha On Making Way, Building Bridges

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Why Pallabi Ghosh Chose To Become A Human Trafficking Activist

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.