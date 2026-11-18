ETV Bharat / bharat

Gadkari Announces ₹1,483-Cr Road Projects, Sets Target to Make India No. 1 in Automobile Manufacturing

New Delhi: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday outlined a wide-ranging agenda covering road safety, automobile manufacturing, employment generation, alternative fuels and infrastructure development, while acknowledging the transport sector's contribution to India's air pollution.

On Tuesday in New Delhi, Gadkari said the government was preparing safety standards for e-rickshaws on the lines of the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP), as part of efforts to improve road safety.

Highlighting the scale of the challenge, he said India witnesses nearly five lakh road accidents every year, resulting in around 1.8 lakh deaths. Bharat NCAP, launched in 2023, currently evaluates the crash safety of passenger cars and awards ratings from one to five stars based on occupant protection.

At the 14th CII Bioenergy Summit, Gadkari also acknowledged the transport sector's contribution to air pollution, saying he considered himself responsible for nearly 40 per cent of the country's pollution because the sector falls under his ministry.

"We are building good roads in the country. People are buying vehicles, and everyone is driving on the roads, releasing smoke and increasing pollution," he said, linking rising emissions to expanding road infrastructure, increasing vehicle ownership and the growth of the automobile industry.

He pitched alternative fuels, including ethanol, methanol, biodiesel, compressed biogas, hydrogen and liquefied natural gas, as ways to address the pollution challenge while reducing India's dependence on imported fossil fuels.

Pointing out that India imports nearly 87 per cent of its fuel requirements and is the world's third-largest oil importer, Gadkari said the country needed to accelerate domestic bioenergy production. He also highlighted the shortage of electric buses, saying India needs around 1.5 lakh electric buses, while its current production capacity stands at approximately 7,000.

The minister also discussed the possibility of producing Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) from ethanol and rectified spirit, besides experiments involving isobutanol as an alternative to diesel. He said technologies were also being explored to convert industrial carbon dioxide into products such as urea and dimethyl ether (DME). According to him, blending up to 40 per cent DME with LPG could help reduce imports, while producing urea using carbon dioxide and hydrogen could help address fertiliser import dependence.

Automobile industry and employment targets

On the automobile sector, Gadkari said India's industry had grown from ₹14 lakh crore when he took charge as transport minister to ₹22 lakh crore currently. He said India had overtaken Japan to become the world's third-largest automobile market, behind the US, valued at ₹78 lakh crore, and China, valued at ₹47 lakh crore.