ETV Bharat / bharat

Gadkari Announces Rs 1 Lakh Cr Road Projects For Bengal, Says Funds Won't Be A Constraint

Kolkata: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday announced road infrastructure projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore for West Bengal, in addition to ongoing works worth Rs 35,000 crore, asserting that funds would not be a constraint in the state's development.

Addressing an event organised by the NHAI at Kolaghat in Purba Medinipur district, Gadkari said the Centre's road projects worth around Rs 40,000 crore had already been completed in the state. He said ongoing projects worth approximately Rs 35,000 crore, covering around 450 km, are currently under implementation.

"Today, I am announcing projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore for Bengal. I am not among those who make announcements and leave. Whatever I promise, I will deliver," Gadkari said. Speaking at the programme, he also said, "In 2014, with your blessings, a change took place in this country. Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, and the nation received a new vision. Now, this double-engine train will move so fast that it will transform West Bengal into a developed state."

Gadkari assured Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari of financial support for the state's road infrastructure development and said there would be no shortage of funds for projects. "Do not worry about money. You will get tired of asking (for projects), but I will not get tired of providing funds," he told the CM.

Gadkari also announced various projects, including the four-lane Siliguri-Guwahati corridor worth Rs 26,000 crore, the Siliguri-Darjeeling corridor worth Rs 6,000 crore and the Kolkata ring road project worth Rs 14,000 crore.

He said infrastructure development was central to economic growth, as better connectivity would promote industries, trade, agriculture and rural development, while attracting capital investment and generating employment.