ETV Bharat / bharat

Appropriate Futuristic Vision Needed To Become Vishwa Guru, Super Economy: Gadkari

Speaking at AIMA's 11th National Leadership Conclave, the minister said it is imperative to identify key fields (for future development) where potential exists. He also stressed the need to focus on research, which becomes the basis for proven technology, economic viability, availability of raw material, and marketability for finished goods.

New Delhi: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said an appropriate vision for futuristic development is the need of the hour to achieve the ultimate goal of becoming Vishwa Guru and a "super economy" in the world.

"You need to understand the potential of the export sector that will be in demand in future and which are the import substitutes where we can excel," he said. Citing the example of farm and allied sectors, he said under the blue economy, only fishing can become Rs 7 lakh crore economy (contributor). Half of that amount can be exported, he said.

That is why we need to understand which is the futuristic development in the world, he added. He also suggested that we need to reduce the production cost and at the same time not compromising with quality. Honesty, credibility and goodwill is the biggest capital of the 21st century, he said, adding, "we will soon become Vishwa Guru and a super economic power".