Mysuru Alumnus Donates ₹3.5 Crore To Transform Century-Old Government School Into Smart Campus

Mysuru: A century-old government school in Mysuru has received a high-tech transformation after a generous contribution of over ₹3.5 crore from one of its former students, turning the once-dilapidated institution into a modern learning space that is now drawing renewed interest from parents and students alike.

The Government Higher Primary School at Gadichowka in Lakshmipuram, popularly known as Gadichowka School, had been struggling with poor infrastructure and declining admissions for years. Crumbling classrooms and leaking roofs once forced children to miss lessons during heavy rain.

Today, the same campus is witnessing a steady rise in enrolment — with some parents even shifting their children from private schools.

The turnaround is credited to alumnus Dr. B.R. Sachchidananda Murthy, who studied at the school in 1958 and is now a medical professional in the United States. During a visit a few years ago, he was shocked by the school’s condition and resolved to restore it.

In 2024, Dr. Murthy donated ₹1.65 crore for the construction of a modern auditorium. He followed it up with another ₹1.90 crore to build a new academic block comprising seven classrooms and a kitchen for students from Classes 1 to 7. The classrooms are being developed as Smart Class-enabled learning spaces with digital facilities.

Construction is progressing rapidly. A spacious new auditorium now stands opposite the academic block, and a dedicated playground is also being readied for students. To ensure smooth execution, Dr. Murthy entrusted project coordination to his brother B.R. Omprakash, a retired KAS officer.