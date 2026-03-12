Mysuru Alumnus Donates ₹3.5 Crore To Transform Century-Old Government School Into Smart Campus
The credit goes to alumnus Dr. B.R. Sachchidananda Murthy, who studied at the school in 1958 and is now a medical professional in the US
Published : March 12, 2026 at 10:48 PM IST
Mysuru: A century-old government school in Mysuru has received a high-tech transformation after a generous contribution of over ₹3.5 crore from one of its former students, turning the once-dilapidated institution into a modern learning space that is now drawing renewed interest from parents and students alike.
The Government Higher Primary School at Gadichowka in Lakshmipuram, popularly known as Gadichowka School, had been struggling with poor infrastructure and declining admissions for years. Crumbling classrooms and leaking roofs once forced children to miss lessons during heavy rain.
Today, the same campus is witnessing a steady rise in enrolment — with some parents even shifting their children from private schools.
The turnaround is credited to alumnus Dr. B.R. Sachchidananda Murthy, who studied at the school in 1958 and is now a medical professional in the United States. During a visit a few years ago, he was shocked by the school’s condition and resolved to restore it.
In 2024, Dr. Murthy donated ₹1.65 crore for the construction of a modern auditorium. He followed it up with another ₹1.90 crore to build a new academic block comprising seven classrooms and a kitchen for students from Classes 1 to 7. The classrooms are being developed as Smart Class-enabled learning spaces with digital facilities.
Construction is progressing rapidly. A spacious new auditorium now stands opposite the academic block, and a dedicated playground is also being readied for students. To ensure smooth execution, Dr. Murthy entrusted project coordination to his brother B.R. Omprakash, a retired KAS officer.
He worked closely with in-charge headmaster S. Ravikumar to oversee development activities. The school currently offers bilingual education (Kannada-English) from Classes 1 to 5, with plans to extend it up to Class 7 next year. Admissions have also opened for LKG and UKG.
Founded in 1918 during the reign of Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar, the institution was established after local residents petitioned the Mysuru king to provide formal education for their children. Now in its 108th year, the school stands as a blend of heritage and modernity.
Government and donors also chip in
Development efforts have been supported by both the government and donors. The campus now features computers, laptops, internet connectivity, and smart-class infrastructure. Separate Indian and Western-style toilets have been built, and a borewell has been installed to ensure uninterrupted water supply.joined hands:
Local representatives and education officials have also extended support, including MLA T.S. Srivatsa, DDPI D. Udaykumar, BEO Krishna, and BRC N.B. Srikanthaswamy, along with alumni and department officials.
“In the past, children could not even study during the rains due to the building’s condition,” said Ravikumar, the headmaster. “When I shared the situation with Dr. Murthy, he immediately assured support. He first built the auditorium and later added a library and seven classrooms.”
Mysuru Rural Area Resource Person S.D. Shivanna said the upgrade has changed public perception. “In cities, parents usually prefer convent schools. But after seeing the infrastructure and facilities here, many are voluntarily enrolling their children.
Education Coordinator H.N. Lingaraju said that the earlier structure was demolished by the Zilla Panchayat to make way for safer, modern classrooms built with alumni support. With heritage roots and modern facilities coming together, the revitalised Gadichowka School is emerging as a model for how alumni engagement can reshape government education.