ETV Bharat / bharat

G7 Summit: PM Modi Pitches For Setting Up Global Framework To Boost Trade And Connectivity

In this screengrab from a video posted on June 17, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a working session at the G7 Summit, in Evian-les-Bains, France ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday pitched for setting up a global framework to boost cooperation on connectivity and trade by combining the strengths of the G7 nations, India and the Global South countries. The prime minister floated the proposal to set up the International Mobilisation Partnership for Accelerating Connectivity and Trade (IMPACT) while speaking at an outreach session of the G7 summit in this French commune. Modi said the new framework can be modelled on the ambitious IMEC or India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor. "Like the vision of IMEC, can we work on connectivity projects with countries in Africa, Latin America and the Pacific Islands?" he asked. "By combining G7 capital, India's talent and the ownership of Global South countries, we may also consider establishing an International Mobilisation Partnership for Accelerating Connectivity and Trade (IMPACT)," Modi said. The prime minister was speaking on the session titled 'Reviving a Balanced, Shared and Sustainable Economic Growth for All.'