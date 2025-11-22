ETV Bharat / bharat

G20 Summit: PM Modi Announces Australia-Canada-India Technology And Innovation Partnership

He said the initiative would “deepen collaboration between democratic partners across three continents and three oceans in emerging technologies, support diversification of supply chains, clean energy and mass adoption of AI. “We look forward to working together to guarantee a better future for the coming generations,” he added.

“Had an excellent meeting with Mr. Anthony Albanese, PM of Australia and Mr Mark Carney, PM of Canada on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. We are delighted to announce an Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation (ACITI) Partnership today,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting with his counterparts from Canada, Mark Carney and Australia, Anthony Albanese, on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa and announced a new trilateral partnership in technology and innovation.

The meeting comes hours after PM Modi met his British counterpart Keir Starmer and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. “It was wonderful meeting Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Johannesburg. This year has brought new energy to the India–UK partnership and we will keep driving it forward across many domains,” he said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Modi termed his conversation with the UN chief as “very productive”.

Earlier, he also met Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and said that India and Brazil will continue to work closely “to boost trade and cultural linkages” for the people.

Meanwhile, addressing the opening session of the G20 Leaders' meeting, the Prime Minister proposed the creation of a Global Traditional Knowledge Repository under the G20 to preserve eco-balanced, culturally rich, and socially cohesive ways of living. “Now is the right moment for us to revisit our development parameters and focus on growth that is inclusive and sustainable. India’s civilisational values, especially the principle of Integral Humanism, offer a way forward,” he told the session on ‘Inclusive and sustainable economic growth leaving no one behind.’

He also pitched steps towards a drug-free world. “I proposed a few actionables to realise our dream of all-round growth. First among them is the creation of a G20 Global Traditional Knowledge Repository. India has a rich history in this regard. This will help us pass on our collective wisdom to further good health and well-being,” PM Modi said in a post on X.