G RAM G Bill 'Anti Village': Rahul Accuses Modi Govt Of Demolishing 20 Years Of MGNREGA In One Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during a ceremony to pay tribute to the martyrs of the 2001 Parliament attack, marking its 24th anniversary, at Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday criticised the Modi government for demolishing 20 years of MGNREGA in a single day, and labelled the new VB-G RAM G legislation as “anti village”.

Parliament on Thursday night passed the VB-G RAM G Bill that seeks to replace the 20-year-old MGNREGA and guarantees 125 days of rural wage employment every year amid vociferous protests by the opposition.

The Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha with a voice vote late on Thursday night, hours after the Lok Sabha cleared it, amid strong protests by the opposition over the removal of Mahatma Gandhi's name from the existing rural employment guarantee scheme and accusing the government of putting the financial burden on states.

Poining out that the VB-G RAM G Bill is not a “revamp” of MGNREGA, Gandhi said in a post on X, "Last night, the Modi government demolished twenty years of MGNREGA in one day."

“It demolishes the rights-based, demand-driven guarantee and turns it into a rationed scheme which is controlled from Delhi. It is anti-state and anti-village by design.”

Congress leader also said that MGNREGA gave the rural worker bargaining power. “With real options, exploitation and distress migration fell, wages increased, working conditions improved, all while building and reviving rural infrastructure. That leverage is precisely what this government wants to break,” Gandhi alleged.