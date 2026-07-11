ETV Bharat / bharat

Future Wars Will Still Be Won By Resolve And Soldiers, Not Just AI: Rajnath Singh

Visakhapatnam: Future wars may be fought with Artificial Intelligence, but they will still be won by national resolve, trained soldiers and robust military power, Defence Minister Rajanth Singh said on Saturday.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony of INA Mahendragiri here, Singh also said Andhra Pradesh has emerged as a new powerhouse of India's defence and aerospace manufacturing. “Future wars may be fought with Artificial Intelligence, but they will still be won by national resolve, trained soldiers and the capable military power. So, I would say that new technologies and conventional platforms are not opposed to each other, but supplement each other, complete each other. Without conventional platforms, new technologies are incomplete in themselves,” he said.

According to Singh, it is certain that new technologies have certainly reshaped warfare, but they have not diminished the role of conventional warfare means.