Future Wars Will Be Multi-Domain With Cyber And Cognitive Aspects, Says CDS Gen Chauhan
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan said that modern warfare is not just based on manpower, conventional weapons or platform-centric operations.
By PTI
Published : May 23, 2026 at 4:28 PM IST
Shirdi: Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Saturday said future wars will be multi-domain with land, sea, air, cyberspace, and cognitive warfare operating together. Speaking at the inauguration of a defence manufacturing unit here in Ahilyanagar district, General Chauhan said modern warfare is not just based on manpower, conventional weapons or platform-centric operations.
AI, drones, robotics, cyber systems, autonomous platforms, space technologies, precision strike weapons, and information dominance are giving a decisive shape to future wars, he said. In the coming days, technology, speed and innovation will be important determinants of successful operations, he added.
"Future wars will be multi-domain where land, sea, cyberspace, cognitive warfare, and air will operate together," he said.
In future, battlefields will not be limited to geographical space, but to information networks, digital ecosystems and cyber infrastructure. Any country that innovates and does production fast and whose armed forces adapt fast will have that strategic advantage, the CDS added.
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