ETV Bharat / bharat

Future Wars Will Be Multi-Domain With Cyber And Cognitive Aspects, Says CDS Gen Chauhan

Shirdi: Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Saturday said future wars will be multi-domain with land, sea, air, cyberspace, and cognitive warfare operating together. Speaking at the inauguration of a defence manufacturing unit here in Ahilyanagar district, General Chauhan said modern warfare is not just based on manpower, conventional weapons or platform-centric operations.

AI, drones, robotics, cyber systems, autonomous platforms, space technologies, precision strike weapons, and information dominance are giving a decisive shape to future wars, he said. In the coming days, technology, speed and innovation will be important determinants of successful operations, he added.