ETV Bharat / bharat

Future Wars Cannot Be Fought By Individual Services: Air Chief Marshal A P Singh

Karwar: Air Chief Marshal A P Singh on Wednesday said future wars cannot be fought by individual military services, underscoring the need for greater jointness among the armed forces.

Speaking after the commissioning of INS Malvan, the second of the Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), Singh said military technologies must be developed at a pace that keeps them relevant as “technology delayed is technology denied”. He also called for faster progress towards self-reliance in the aviation sector, particularly referring to the Indian Air Force (IAF).

“No future war is going to be fought by an individual service. All of us, whether we are in blues (IAF), whites (Navy), or OGs (Olive Green of the Army), or whichever colour, whether we are in allied services, we all have to fight together as one nation, and then only we will succeed,” he said.

Singh said that the momentum that this collective mission has gained over the last four to five years, particularly after the creation of the Chief of Defence Staff post, will continue to grow stronger. “All of us will move forward together and bring greater glory to the nation,” he said.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, senior naval officers, veterans and representatives of state-run Cochin Shipyard Ltd.

The IAF chief said, “We all understand how important maritime security and the maritime power for India’s growth are. Because any nation, they say, the maritime routes decide your trade and your trade decides your destiny. And as far as India is concerned, we all understand how important the Indian Ocean region is to us.”

He said the Indian Navy has been playing a vital role in securing sea lines of communication and ensuring that Indian trade and economic growth continue unhindered.

Without naming the Iran-US conflict, Singh said that developments around the world in recent times have strengthened the belief that no country can succeed unless it has secure sea lines of communication and free trade.

Referring to the government’s thrust on self-reliance, the Air Chief said the Navy had made significant progress in indigenous shipbuilding and expressed hope that the aviation sector would emulate the model.