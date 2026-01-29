ETV Bharat / bharat

Future Urban Policy Must Prioritise System Performance Over Standalone Projects: Economic Survey

New Delhi: India's cities are not merely places of residence but function as critical economic infrastructure, said the Economic Survey 2025-26 tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman. "Density and proximity generate agglomeration economies that raise productivity, deepen labour markets, and enable innovation. The economic role of cities is therefore central to India's growth trajectory," stated the Survey. .

Economic Survey underlined that India is already deeply urban in economic terms, with the majority of its national output generated in cities and in urban areas. The task now is to make that urbanisation work better for citizens in tangible and intangible ways.

The survey positioned cities as economic assets that require deliberate investment and strategic planning. It stated that recognisation of cities as economic infrastructure is a necessary first step toward aligning public policy, fiscal priorities, and planning frameworks with India’s development trajectory.

According to the survey, India is far more urban in economic and functional terms than official definitions suggest. Based on satellite data from the Global Human Settlements Layer (GHSL) of the Group on Earth Observations at the European Commission, India was 63 per cent urban in 2015, which is nearly double the urbanisation rate reported in the 2011 Census.

Economic Survey maintained that the World Bank also estimated that by 2036, India’s towns and cities will be home to 600 million people, or 40 per cent of the population, up from 31 per cent in 2011, with urban areas contributing almost 70 per cent to GDP.

Mobility

The survey stated that India has materially expanded mass rapid transit system over the last decade. As of 2025, around 1,036 km of Metro/RRTS are operational across around 24 cities, with further corridors under construction.

Economic Survey also mentioned that the government has launched PM e-Bus Sewa to strengthen city bus operations with 10,000 e-buses on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, backed by ₹20,000 crore central assistance and a Payment Security Mechanism (PSM) to assure operator cashflows.

According to the document, during the FY 25, 7,293 e-buses have been approved across 14 States and 4 UTs, ₹983.75 crore sanctioned for depot and behind the meter power infrastructure, and ₹437.5 crore has already been disbursed.

To further improve outcomes, Economic Survey 2025-26 suggested augmentation and digitisation of bus fleets, finance-first e-bus deployment, mainstreaming last-mile and shared mobility, operationalisation of Transit-oriented Development (TOD) and value capture around stations.

Urban Cleanliness

Economic Survey highlighted that over the past decade, the central government has undertaken one of the most ambitious and largest sanitation and waste management programmes globally under the Swachh Bharat Mission -Urban (SBM–U), complemented by investments under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and AMRUT 2.0. These measures have yielded visible gains in sanitation outcomes, with the most notable being the elimination of open defecation across all cities.