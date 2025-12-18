ETV Bharat / bharat

Future-Ready Partnership: The Significance Of The India-Oman CEPA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, exchange greetings during the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements during their meeting in Muscat. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), signed on Thursday during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Muscat, represents a long-term bet on economic resilience.

As India looks to secure markets, investments and supply chains amid global uncertainty, Oman offers a politically stable and strategically located partner willing to move beyond transactional trade towards deeper integration.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the CEPA will strengthen and further develop closer economic and commercial integration. It will increase trade between the two countries by reducing trade barriers and creating a stable framework. It will also unlock opportunities in all major sectors of the economy, enhance economic growth, create jobs and boost investment flows between both countries.

Earlier in the day, ahead of the signing of the long-awaited agreement, Modi, while addressing the India-Oman Business Forum, called upon the business leaders to realise the full potential of CEPA, which he described as the blueprint for India-Oman's shared future. He underscored that CEPA would infuse new energy in bilateral trade and investment ties and create opportunities for mutual growth, innovation and employment.

The Prime Minister underlined that India was working at speed and scale to create world-class infrastructure, logistics, connectivity, trusted supply chains, manufacturing capacities and green growth to boost “ease of living” and “ease of doing business”. He invited Omani businesses to look beyond traditional areas of energy, oil and gas, petrochemicals and fertilisers, and explore opportunities in the fields of green energy, solar parks, energy storage, smart grids, agri-tech, fintech, AI and cyber security.

Under the CEPA, Oman has offered zero-duty access on 98.08 per cent of its tariff lines, covering 99.38 per cent of India’s exports to the Omani market. This translates into full tariff elimination for all major labour-intensive sectors, including gems and jewellery, textiles, leather, footwear, sports goods, plastics, furniture, agricultural produce, engineering goods, pharmaceuticals, medical devices and automobiles. Of these, 97.96 per cent of tariff lines will see immediate duty elimination, providing an early boost to Indian exporters.

On its part, India has committed to tariff liberalisation on 77.79 per cent of its total tariff lines (12,556 lines), accounting for 94.81 per cent of imports from Oman by value. For products of export interest to Oman that are considered sensitive by India, market access has largely been extended through tariff-rate quotas (TRQs) rather than across-the-board duty elimination.

To protect domestic interests, India has placed a number of sensitive products in the exclusion list, offering no tariff concessions. These include key agricultural commodities such as dairy, tea, coffee, rubber and tobacco, as well as gold and silver bullion, jewellery, select labour-intensive products like footwear and sports goods, and scrap of several base metals.

The CEPA is expected to deliver substantial gains in the services sector, a key engine of India’s economy. Oman’s global services imports stand at $12.52 billion, with India currently accounting for just 5.31 per cent of that total, highlighting considerable untapped potential. The agreement includes a comprehensive and forward-looking services package, with Oman making significant commitments across sectors such as computer-related services, business and professional services, audio-visual services, research and development, education and healthcare. These commitments are expected to create new opportunities for Indian service providers, support high-value job creation and deepen commercial engagement.

A major breakthrough under the CEPA is the enhanced mobility framework for Indian professionals. For the first time, Oman has made wide-ranging commitments, including raising the quota for intra-corporate transferees from 20 per cent to 50 per cent. The permitted stay for contractual service suppliers has also been significantly expanded – from 90 days to two years, with the option of a further two-year extension. The agreement additionally eases entry and stay conditions for skilled professionals in sectors such as accountancy, taxation, architecture, and medical and allied services, enabling smoother professional movement.

The CEPA also allows 100 per cent foreign direct investment by Indian companies in key services sectors in Oman through commercial presence, opening a major avenue for Indian firms to scale up operations in the Gulf. Both sides have further agreed to engage in future discussions on social security coordination once Oman’s contributory social security system becomes operational, signalling a longer-term commitment to labour mobility and worker protection.

A landmark feature of the agreement is Oman’s commitment to traditional medicine across all modes of supply – the first such comprehensive commitment by any country. This creates a significant opening for India’s AYUSH and wellness sectors to expand their footprint in the Gulf region.

Beyond tariff liberalisation, the CEPA also includes provisions aimed at addressing non-tariff barriers that often restrict real market access despite duty concessions, strengthening the overall effectiveness of the agreement.