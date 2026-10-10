Future Military Strength Will Depend More On Speed Of Assessment And Decision-making: Rajnath Singh At 'Tarang Shakti'
Defence Minister attends Air Force's exercise at Jodhpur Air Force Station, explains why 'Atmanirbharta' has been adopted in the defence sector as a national policy.
Published : October 10, 2026 at 6:18 PM IST
Jodhpur: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that the nature of warfare technology is constantly evolving in the current era.
"Unmanned systems and drones have transformed the pace, scope, and methodology of military operations. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping decision-making processes while long-range precision-strike weapons have expanded the theatre of war," said Singh while attending the Air Force's exercise 'Tarang Shakti' at the Jodhpur Air Force Station.
"Future military strength will depend less on the sheer number of platforms possessed and more on the speed of assessment and decision-making."
Singh said that the reality of the present times dictates that no nation can sustain a prolonged conflict unless it is capable of indigenously manufacturing its own weaponry and critical technologies.
"As a result, 'Atmanirbharta' (self-reliance) in the defence sector has been adopted as a national policy. India has developed platforms such as the 'Dhruv' and 'Prachand', and is set to develop fifth-generation stealth aircraft technology under the AMCA programme," he said.
The Defence Minister noted that times are changing; beyond air and sea, other domains have emerged.
"The utilisation of cyber, space, and information domains has become the 'new normal'. Critical trade routes, vital maritime zones, and vulnerable choke points are being transformed into active theatres of conflict, alongside an increased reliance on unmanned weaponry. India is continuously monitoring developments within its territory and beyond, particularly those with strategic implications," he said.
Singh extended his best wishes and gratitude to all the participating nations and 'Air Warriors' involved in 'Tarang Shakti'. Upon his arrival in Jodhpur, the Defence Minister was received by Air Chief Marshal A P Singh. He also met Air Force officials from various nations and inspected foreign fighter aircraft. The former ruler of Jodhpur, Gaj Singh, was present.
When Singh arrived, aircraft, including the US F-35, French Rafale, UAE's F-16, and India's Tejas, led by the Indian Sukhoi, performed the 'Tarang' formation.
Group Captain Samrat showcased aerobatic manoeuvres in the indigenously built Tejas fighter jet; the audience was thrilled as the pilot spun the Tejas rapidly in the air like a top. Through this 10-minute display, the Tejas demonstrated India's self-reliance in aviation. Similarly, the 'Prachand' helicopter, recently inducted into the Air Force, was showcased in Jodhpur. Captain Anubhav Mahindra demonstrated the capabilities of the Prachand. This indigenously built Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) has logged 5,000 flying hours.
The Indian Air Force's helicopter aerobatics team, 'Sarang', performed under the leadership of Captain Abhijit Kumar. Sarang executed various formations while releasing smoke in the colours of the Tricolour.
Formed in 2003, the team performs in a style similar to the Surya Kiran Hawk aircraft team and has conducted hundreds of displays across the country and the world. At the Jodhpur Air Force Station, Sarang performed manoeuvres while flying at an altitude of less than 200 feet. Following Sarang, the Surya Kiran Hawk team showcased breathtaking stunts, mirroring the spectacular performance seen on October 8.
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