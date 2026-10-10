ETV Bharat / bharat

Future Military Strength Will Depend More On Speed Of Assessment And Decision-making: Rajnath Singh At 'Tarang Shakti'

Jodhpur: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that the nature of warfare technology is constantly evolving in the current era.

"Unmanned systems and drones have transformed the pace, scope, and methodology of military operations. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping decision-making processes while long-range precision-strike weapons have expanded the theatre of war," said Singh while attending the Air Force's exercise 'Tarang Shakti' at the Jodhpur Air Force Station.

"Future military strength will depend less on the sheer number of platforms possessed and more on the speed of assessment and decision-making."

Singh said that the reality of the present times dictates that no nation can sustain a prolonged conflict unless it is capable of indigenously manufacturing its own weaponry and critical technologies.

"As a result, 'Atmanirbharta' (self-reliance) in the defence sector has been adopted as a national policy. India has developed platforms such as the 'Dhruv' and 'Prachand', and is set to develop fifth-generation stealth aircraft technology under the AMCA programme," he said.

The Defence Minister noted that times are changing; beyond air and sea, other domains have emerged.

"The utilisation of cyber, space, and information domains has become the 'new normal'. Critical trade routes, vital maritime zones, and vulnerable choke points are being transformed into active theatres of conflict, alongside an increased reliance on unmanned weaponry. India is continuously monitoring developments within its territory and beyond, particularly those with strategic implications," he said.