ETV Bharat / bharat

Future Generations Should Be Made Aware Of Dowry, Consider Necessary Changes To Educational Curricula Across Levels: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said future generations should be made aware about evil practice of dowry and directed that states and Centre consider necessary changes to the educational curricula across levels, reinforcing the constitutional position that parties to a marriage are equal to one another and one is not subservient to the other.

A bench comprising justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar said that the eradication of dowry is an urgent constitutional and social necessity. The bench also flagged that existing laws suffer from both "ineffectiveness" and "misuse", and that the evil practice remains rampant. The bench said dowry is not a feature only amongst the Hindus, but it can also be found in other communities professing different faiths and religions.

“In Islam, dowry, stricto senso, is prohibited. What is prescribed is, in fact, the reverse. ‘mehr’ is a compulsory gift that the groom is required to give to the bride at the time of marriage. It is an essential part of the nikah (marriage contract), without which the contract is considered incomplete. The mehr can take many forms - money, jewellery, property, or any valuable as agreed upon by the couple - but what defines it is that it belongs solely to the bride and cannot be taken back by the husband or his family”, said the bench.

The bench stressed that “concentrated effort” of all was needed to deal with the issue and passed a slew of directions.

The bench said that to ensure that the change brought in is able to make an impact on the efforts to eradicate this evil, it is to be ensured that the future generation, youngsters of today, are informed and made aware about this evil practice and the necessity to eschew it. “As such, it is directed that States and even the Union Government consider changes as are necessary to the educational curricula across levels, reinforcing the constitutional position that parties to a marriage are equal to one another and one is not subservient to the other as is sought to be established by giving and taking of money and or articles at the time of marriage”, it said.

The bench asked the high courts to ascertain the number of pending cases dealing with sections 304-B and 498-A of IPC -- from the earliest to the latest -- for expeditious disposal.