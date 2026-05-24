Further Hike In Petrol And Diesel Prices 'Inevitable', Green Energy Remains Key: Ex BPCL Director
Raj Kumar Dubey, who recently retired as Director HR at BPCL, says managing the fuel shortfall was possible only through "diversification" of supply sources.
Published : May 24, 2026 at 9:59 AM IST
New Delhi: A further hike in petrol and diesel prices is "inevitable" if current global energy disruptions continue, a top official at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has said, outlining three options before policymakers as crude markets face sustained volatility.
Raj Kumar Dubey, who recently retired as Director HR at BPCL, said, according to an ANI report on Sunday, that global price hikes of 20% to 50% had initially been seen as temporary, but "the way things are panning out, I think this is going to continue."
Dubey listed three options to tackle the situation for now: one, a price hike at petrol pumps; two, petroleum companies absorb the losses; and three, government funds through deficit financing.
Pertinently, petrol and diesel prices were raised by 87-91 paise per litre on Saturday, taking the cumulative increase in retail fuel rates to nearly Rs 5 a litre in under 10 days as state-owned firms passed on soaring international oil prices. Alongside, compressed natural gas (CNG) prices were raised by Re 1 per kg, marking the third increase in recent days and taking the cumulative hike to Rs 4 per kg.
The back-to-back increases follow a prolonged freeze in retail fuel prices and come amid elevated crude oil prices in global markets, tighter refining margins, and a weaker rupee, which have sharply raised the cost of imports. Petrol price was increased by 87 paise in Delhi to Rs 99.51 per litre from Rs 98.64 earlier. Similarly, diesel price was hiked by 91 paise to Rs 92.49 a litre from Rs 91.58 previously.
With the latest hike, petrol and diesel prices have risen to nearly Rs 5 a litre since the state-owned oil marketing companies on May 15 ended the hiatus in rate revision, stoking concerns over inflationary pressures and higher transportation costs across the economy. Petrol and diesel prices were increased by Rs 3 per litre each on May 15 and 90 paise a litre on May 19.
Further speaking on the hike in fuel prices, Dubey pointed out the destruction of energy infrastructure in the Middle East and said rebuilding the same is going to take "a lot of time".
"So with this current scenario, I think another price hike should be there," he said. While he did not specify the quantum, he said, "If this continues for a long time, the hike is inevitable."
On supply security, Dubey credited diplomatic efforts and diversification for insulating India from shocks despite geopolitical tensions.
With more than 2 million barrels of oil being stopped at the Straits of Hormuz, he said, managing the shortfall was possible "through the diversification of supply sources only, whether it is Russian oil or whether it is from Africa or from many other places."
He noted that fuel consumption in India has actually increased after the West Asia conflict war, "and still, we are able to manage without any shortages."
The crisis is also expected to accelerate India's shift to green energy, he noted. With more than 200 GW of solar power installed, "the momentum will increase now because the kind of foreign exchange problems this energy import bill brings, I think it will definitely accelerate towards the green energy options."
Dubey highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's target to raise natural gas to 15% of the energy mix from the current 7-8%, along with a "tremendous push on Compressed Bio Gas (CBG)."
He called the 20% ethanol blending initiative "a very proactive stand," adding that without it, "you could have 20% more shortage of petrol and the consequence for foreign exchange."
The top BPCL official said diversification into green energy, solar, and hydrogen remains key.
"Accelerating our efforts towards hydrogen as a fuel, as a very sustainable fuel for the future... these are some of the things we need to do," he added.
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