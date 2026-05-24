ETV Bharat / bharat

Further Hike In Petrol And Diesel Prices 'Inevitable', Green Energy Remains Key: Ex BPCL Director

People refuel their vehicles at a petrol pump following the hike in petrol and diesel prices, in Siliguri on May 23, 2026. ( ANI )

New Delhi: A further hike in petrol and diesel prices is "inevitable" if current global energy disruptions continue, a top official at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has said, outlining three options before policymakers as crude markets face sustained volatility.

Raj Kumar Dubey, who recently retired as Director HR at BPCL, said, according to an ANI report on Sunday, that global price hikes of 20% to 50% had initially been seen as temporary, but "the way things are panning out, I think this is going to continue."

Dubey listed three options to tackle the situation for now: one, a price hike at petrol pumps; two, petroleum companies absorb the losses; and three, government funds through deficit financing.

A scene at a petrol pump after recent fuel price hike. (ANI)

Pertinently, petrol and diesel prices were raised by 87-91 paise per litre on Saturday, taking the cumulative increase in retail fuel rates to nearly Rs 5 a litre in under 10 days as state-owned firms passed on soaring international oil prices. Alongside, compressed natural gas (CNG) prices were raised by Re 1 per kg, marking the third increase in recent days and taking the cumulative hike to Rs 4 per kg.

The back-to-back increases follow a prolonged freeze in retail fuel prices and come amid elevated crude oil prices in global markets, tighter refining margins, and a weaker rupee, which have sharply raised the cost of imports. Petrol price was increased by 87 paise in Delhi to Rs 99.51 per litre from Rs 98.64 earlier. Similarly, diesel price was hiked by 91 paise to Rs 92.49 a litre from Rs 91.58 previously.

Latest Fuel Prices (ETV Bharat)

With the latest hike, petrol and diesel prices have risen to nearly Rs 5 a litre since the state-owned oil marketing companies on May 15 ended the hiatus in rate revision, stoking concerns over inflationary pressures and higher transportation costs across the economy. Petrol and diesel prices were increased by Rs 3 per litre each on May 15 and 90 paise a litre on May 19.