ETV Bharat / bharat

Funeral Of Atiq Ahmed's Son Today; Two Paroled Brothers To Attend

Aban’s two elder brothers, Mohammad Umar and Ali Ahmed, have been granted temporary release (parole) by the Allahabad High Court to attend the funeral following their plea. They stepped out of prison after a long gap of nearly four years. Umar was lodged in a Lucknow jail after he surrendered before the CBI court in July 2022. Ali was in Jhansi jail. He was transferred there after surrendering before a Prayagraj court.

The body of 21-year-old Aban is currently being preserved in a deep freezer by his family. His burial will take place tonight around 8 PM at the family graveyard in Kasari-Masari, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. This is the same site where the graves of gangster-turned-politician Atiq, his brother Ashraf, their father Firoz, and his son Asad are located.

Prayagraj: Aban Ahmed, the youngest son of former MP Atiq Ahmed, who died in a road accident on Thursday, will be laid to rest on Saturday. Both of his jailed brothers, currently out on parole following a court order, will likely attend his funeral.

It remains to be seen whether their mother, Shaista Parveen, who has been absconding since 2023, will come forward, as she did not appear even during the deaths of Atiq and her son Asad. The police and administration are also watching closely to see if she will arrive to see her youngest son one last time.

On Thursday morning, Aban was traveling with friends in a car to visit his brother Ali, who is lodged in Jhansi jail. En route, while attempting to avoid an animal that suddenly appeared in their path, the vehicle went out of control and collided with a road divider. Aban and his associate Sonu died on the spot in this tragic accident, while three others sustained serious injuries.

The vehicle, Creta with Registration no UP70 FW2432, involved in the accident is registered in the name of one of his relatives. Traffic violation records indicate that a total of 16 challans were issued against this vehicle between 2022 and 2026; notably, six of these were specifically for speeding.

Commenting on the incident, BJP MLA Sidharth Nath Singh remarked that one has to face the consequences of one’s actions. Amidst a somber atmosphere, a family member named Ehzam stated that God had simply reclaimed what was His.

Meanwhile, officials said that upon learning of Aban’s death in the accident, his brother Ali, who is currently incarcerated, wept inconsolably throughout the night and refused to eat.