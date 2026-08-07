Funding Delays And Missing MoU Stall Ladli Beti Scheme In Jammu Kashmir
Ladli Beti scheme in Jammu Kashmir faces delays in fund release and MoU renewal with J&K Bank, halting new account openings and payments to beneficiaries.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
Srinagar: Eligible girl children beneficiaries for Ladli Beti, a financial assistance scheme for poverty stricken parents, are facing hurdles in opening accounts in Jammu and Kashmir Bank due to delayed funding for the scheme from the government.
Launched in September 2015 by the then Chief Minister Mufti Sayeed in eight districts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Kishtwar, Srinagar, Pulwama, Budgam and Anantnag to increase the low female child sex ratio, the government credits Rs 1,000 every month into the bank accounts of girl beneficiaries until they attain the age of 21 years.
Girl children of those parents whose annual income is less than Rs 75,000 are eligible for this financial assistance. An amount of Rs 6.5 lakh is credited into the beneficiary account when she attains the age of 21 years.
Several bank officials said that they have not been opening new bank accounts for girls under the scheme for the last few months as they are waiting for directions from the authorities. Waseem Ahmad, father of a new born girl, said that he visited a bank branch to open a Ladli Beti account, but was asked to wait until the scheme is “renewed”.
A senior executive of the bank told ETV Bharat that the government has not renewed the MoU with the bank. “When there is no MoU, the beneficiary accounts don’t get any credit. So, we can’t open any new accounts for lack of agreement,” he said on anonymity.
Muhammad Yaqoob, another parent, said that his daughter’s account received some payment a few months ago, but no monthly payment has been credited since then. He said that the parents receive message alerts or check their account status at bank branches.
A Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) of Mission POSHAN said that they too are receiving complaints from parents of eligible new-born girls and already enrolled beneficiaries about non-payments.
Officials of ICDS and Khidmat center operators also said that they too are unable to process documents for opening new accounts on the government’s Jansugam portal.
Director of the Social Welfare Department Seema Bhasin said that the department has written to the Finance Department for the release of funds for the scheme. “The reply from the Finance department is awaited,” she said.
Minister for Social Welfare Sakina Itoo told ETV Bharat she will look into the matter.
In the assembly session held in March this year, Itoo said that 2,03,550 girl beneficiaries have been enrolled under the scheme in the eight districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Last year in June, the minister had asked the Social Welfare Department to revisit the MoU with J&K Bank by the implementation of Ladli Beti scheme.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, in his budget speech in March 2026, said his government is committed to strengthening financial security for girl children through the Ladli Beti scheme. “Since its inception, the beneficiaries have increased from 16,095 in 2017 to around 1.92 lakh in 2025. The coverage of this scheme was further expanded with the provision of Rs 450 crore in 2025-26, benefiting 16,165 girl children," he said.
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