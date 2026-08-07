ETV Bharat / bharat

Funding Delays And Missing MoU Stall Ladli Beti Scheme In Jammu Kashmir

Srinagar: Eligible girl children beneficiaries for Ladli Beti, a financial assistance scheme for poverty stricken parents, are facing hurdles in opening accounts in Jammu and Kashmir Bank due to delayed funding for the scheme from the government.

Launched in September 2015 by the then Chief Minister Mufti Sayeed in eight districts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Kishtwar, Srinagar, Pulwama, Budgam and Anantnag to increase the low female child sex ratio, the government credits Rs 1,000 every month into the bank accounts of girl beneficiaries until they attain the age of 21 years.

Girl children of those parents whose annual income is less than Rs 75,000 are eligible for this financial assistance. An amount of Rs 6.5 lakh is credited into the beneficiary account when she attains the age of 21 years.

Several bank officials said that they have not been opening new bank accounts for girls under the scheme for the last few months as they are waiting for directions from the authorities. Waseem Ahmad, father of a new born girl, said that he visited a bank branch to open a Ladli Beti account, but was asked to wait until the scheme is “renewed”.

A senior executive of the bank told ETV Bharat that the government has not renewed the MoU with the bank. “When there is no MoU, the beneficiary accounts don’t get any credit. So, we can’t open any new accounts for lack of agreement,” he said on anonymity.

Muhammad Yaqoob, another parent, said that his daughter’s account received some payment a few months ago, but no monthly payment has been credited since then. He said that the parents receive message alerts or check their account status at bank branches.