ETV Bharat / bharat

Funding, Cooling And Healthcare: Experts Break Down India's New Heatwave Disaster Status

Students carry umbrellas as they make their way home from school amid an intense heatwave in the Dooars region of Jalpaiguri district, West Bengal, on Friday, July 31, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: From outdoor workers sweating through a double shift to pregnant slum-dwellers one power cut away from health distress, heatwaves in India have always been an agony for the vulnerable population. A glimmer of hope finally arrived on August 4, when the Centre recognised heatwaves as a notified natural calamity.

The decision paves the way for states to tap into dedicated financial backing to roll out plans on the ground to shield the vulnerable and protect lives.

Speaking to PTI Videos about the Centre’s decision, Krishna S. Vatsa, Head of the Department at the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), said heatwaves have become an increasingly prominent hazard in recent times, making it important for the government to address them on a long-term basis and provide the necessary resource support.

“Once notified as hazards, states will be able to access the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to respond to and mitigate both lightning and heatwaves. As these hazards have grown increasingly prominent in recent times, it's important for the government at all levels to address them on a long-term basis, backed by adequate resources, a step that will have a lasting, positive impact,” Vatsa told PTI.

"So far, the response has largely been at the level of plans, frameworks, and awareness; what's needed now are concrete measures on the ground, and this allocation offers a good opportunity to earmark resources for exactly that,” he added.

Explaining how the plan will work, Vatsa said the government's funding acts as seed money, an initial push that helps cities set up heat action plans (HAPs), making it easier to draw in additional funding from citizens, CSR, and other schemes.

“If a city or urban disaster management authority, or a municipal government, wants to set up cooling shelters, add more water points, or improve thermal comfort in public spaces, these resources can be invested in such interventions. It becomes catalytic, seed assistance that can be leveraged to attract more resources from other sources,” Vatsa said.

He said district administrations and municipal corporations are responsible for implementing HAPs locally, deciding how to source and invest resources. "I expect this to lead to more HAPs and local measures over the next five years, along with greater recognition of the climatic factors driving rising temperatures," Vatsa said.

Discussing the economic impact of heatwaves on the informal workforce, Arunabha Ghosh, Founder-CEO of the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), highlighted that heat stress is not just a climatic event; it's an economic calamity impacting workforce productivity.

He said the Centre's notification is important because, until recently, an individual state could notify a heatwave but tap into only about 10 per cent of the SDRF and 20 per cent of the SDMF, a gap that has now been removed.