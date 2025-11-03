ETV Bharat / bharat

'Functioning As A De Facto NRC, Would Remove Lakhs Of Genuine Voters From Electoral Rolls': DMK Moves SC Against SIR

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK on Monday moved the Supreme Court, challenging the decision of the Election Commission to conduct a special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

The petition, filed by RS Bharathi, organising secretary of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), has called the exercise unconstitutional, arbitrary, and a threat to democratic rights.

The plea sought quashing the EC’s notification of October 27 for undertaking the exercise of SIR in the state. The plea said SIR is a clear case of constitutional overreach as Article 324 of the Constitution, while vesting the poll body with superintendence and control over elections, operates only in fields unoccupied by legislation.

The plea said the SIR and the orders, if not set aside, can arbitrarily and without due process disenfranchise lakhs of voters from electing their representatives, thereby disrupting free and fair elections and democracy in the country, which are part of the basic structure of the Constitution.

“The documentation requirements of the directive, lack of due process, as well as the unreasonably short timeline for the said Special Intensive Revision of the Electoral Roll in the State of Tamil Nadu, make this exercise bound to result in removal of names of lakhs of genuine voters from electoral rolls leading to their disenfranchisement”, said the plea.

The plea termed it violative of Articles 14, 19 and 21 (right to equality, freedom of speech and right to life) and other provisions of the Constitution and the Representation of People Act (ROPA) and the Registration of Electors Rules of 1960.

The plea, which has been settled by senior advocate and MP N R Elango, has been filed by lawyer Vivek Singh on Monday with the apex court registry and is likely to come up for hearing this week.

“Vide Orders dated 27.10.2025 and 24.06.2025, the Respondent is seeking to supplant the existing statutory framework which already governs the preparation and revision of electoral rolls. The manner in which the SIR has been directed to be conducted is found neither in ROPA nor the 1960 Rules, and the said exercise departs from the procedure prescribed therein and is therefore ultra vires of the same”, said the plea.