'Functioning As A De Facto NRC, Would Remove Lakhs Of Genuine Voters From Electoral Rolls': DMK Moves SC Against SIR
The petition, filed by RS Bharathi, organising secretary of DMK, has called the exercise unconstitutional, arbitrary, and a threat to democratic rights.
Published : November 3, 2025 at 10:06 PM IST
New Delhi: Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK on Monday moved the Supreme Court, challenging the decision of the Election Commission to conduct a special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.
The petition, filed by RS Bharathi, organising secretary of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), has called the exercise unconstitutional, arbitrary, and a threat to democratic rights.
The plea sought quashing the EC’s notification of October 27 for undertaking the exercise of SIR in the state. The plea said SIR is a clear case of constitutional overreach as Article 324 of the Constitution, while vesting the poll body with superintendence and control over elections, operates only in fields unoccupied by legislation.
The plea said the SIR and the orders, if not set aside, can arbitrarily and without due process disenfranchise lakhs of voters from electing their representatives, thereby disrupting free and fair elections and democracy in the country, which are part of the basic structure of the Constitution.
“The documentation requirements of the directive, lack of due process, as well as the unreasonably short timeline for the said Special Intensive Revision of the Electoral Roll in the State of Tamil Nadu, make this exercise bound to result in removal of names of lakhs of genuine voters from electoral rolls leading to their disenfranchisement”, said the plea.
The plea termed it violative of Articles 14, 19 and 21 (right to equality, freedom of speech and right to life) and other provisions of the Constitution and the Representation of People Act (ROPA) and the Registration of Electors Rules of 1960.
The plea, which has been settled by senior advocate and MP N R Elango, has been filed by lawyer Vivek Singh on Monday with the apex court registry and is likely to come up for hearing this week.
“Vide Orders dated 27.10.2025 and 24.06.2025, the Respondent is seeking to supplant the existing statutory framework which already governs the preparation and revision of electoral rolls. The manner in which the SIR has been directed to be conducted is found neither in ROPA nor the 1960 Rules, and the said exercise departs from the procedure prescribed therein and is therefore ultra vires of the same”, said the plea.
The plea argued that the procedure prescribed in the poll body orders dated 24.06.2025 and 27.10.2025, is replete with arbitrariness, unreasonableness and illegalities, and the SIR is bound to cause confusion, uncertainty and disenfranchisement of a significant number of voters, as seen in Bihar.
The plea said the SIR orders, if not set aside, will arbitrarily, unjustifiably and illegally disenfranchise lakhs of citizens from electing their representatives, thereby disrupting free and fair elections and democracy in the country, which are part of the basic structure of the Constitution.
The plea said that the unilateral imposition of such an unprecedented, resource‑intensive and socially disruptive process on a state, without consultation or demonstrable administrative exigency, transgresses the federal structure of the Constitution, recognised as part of its basic structure.
“In bypassing statutory safeguards, the State concerned has effectively been reduced to a mere implementing agency for centrally determined, unilateral processes posing a grave risk of disenfranchising large numbers of bona fide voters within its territorial limits and infringing their constitutionally guaranteed rights”, it said.
The plea said vide the SIR, the poll body has claimed the power to assess the citizenship of individuals, a power that rests solely with the Union government, and added that the poll body’s role is to prepare and revise electoral rolls for the conduct of elections.
“By imposing citizenship-like burdens of proof, the SIR appears to be acting beyond its statutory purpose, effectively functioning as a de facto National Register of Citizens (NRC). Through this exercise, the Respondent has reversed the settled presumption of legitimacy accorded to an enrolled elector and placed an onerous burden on registered voters to re-establish their citizenship, without adequate notice”, said the plea.
The plea said orders even allow electoral registration officers (EROs) to refer cases of ‘suspected foreign nationals’ to the competent authority under the Citizenship Act, 1955, without due process. “The question whether a person is a foreigner i.e., non-citizen, is a question of fact and has to be determined by the Union Government under the Citizenship Act, 1955. Given the quasi-judicial character of such an exercise, it would require careful and detailed scrutiny of evidence and cannot be conducted by the Respondent summarily”, it said.
Read more