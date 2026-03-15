ETV Bharat / bharat

Fully Prepared For Assembly Polls Being Held Under SIR Shadow, Says Congress

By Amit Agnihotri

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday said it was fully prepared for the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Assam and West Bengal in April but expressed concern over the ‘free and fair’ poll claims of the Election Commission.

Assembly elections in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry will be held on April 9, in Tamil Nadu on April 23 and in West Bengal on April 23 and 29. The results will be declared on May 4.

According to Congress insiders, elections in these states were being held under the shadow of the controversial voter list revisions that led to deletion of lakhs of names. Party insiders further said although the poll panel noted it had instructed officials to be impartial, it was strange that the EC waited to declare the poll schedule on Sunday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed his visits and project announcements in the poll-bound states.

“We would like to believe that the coming Assembly elections will be free and fair but while the shadow of the SIR looms large over these Assembly elections, we also noted how the EC patiently waited to announce the poll dates till the Prime Minister had visited all the poll-bound states. We listed our concerns with the EC but are yet to receive a response. It seems ‘free and fair’ has a different meaning in the EC’s dictionary. However, we are fully prepared for the coming contests,” AICC secretary-in-charge of Kerala BM Sandeep told ETV Bharat.

According to an internal assessment, the Congress has an advantage in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, mainly due to organizational ground work over the last one year and the work done by the DMK-led government in Tamil Nadu. As far as Assam was concerned, the internal assessment was that the Congress had a fair chance of victory but faced a polarised election. Further, West Bengal in the East remains a difficult territory but offered the Congress a chance to grow in the long run as the grand old party had opted to go solo in the coming contest. The main contest in West Bengal is between the ruling TMC and BJP.

The party insiders further said the Congress' social welfare agenda, already announced in Kerala by leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and to be soon revealed in Assam was expected to give a major push to the party. Although the Congress usually does not project a chief ministerial face, the high command was okay with the 2026 contest in the north-eastern state being dubbed as a fight between CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi.