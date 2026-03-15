Fully Prepared For Assembly Polls Being Held Under SIR Shadow, Says Congress
The Congress has an advantage in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in south India, claims an internal assessment.
Published : March 15, 2026 at 8:34 PM IST
By Amit Agnihotri
New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday said it was fully prepared for the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Assam and West Bengal in April but expressed concern over the ‘free and fair’ poll claims of the Election Commission.
Assembly elections in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry will be held on April 9, in Tamil Nadu on April 23 and in West Bengal on April 23 and 29. The results will be declared on May 4.
According to Congress insiders, elections in these states were being held under the shadow of the controversial voter list revisions that led to deletion of lakhs of names. Party insiders further said although the poll panel noted it had instructed officials to be impartial, it was strange that the EC waited to declare the poll schedule on Sunday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed his visits and project announcements in the poll-bound states.
“We would like to believe that the coming Assembly elections will be free and fair but while the shadow of the SIR looms large over these Assembly elections, we also noted how the EC patiently waited to announce the poll dates till the Prime Minister had visited all the poll-bound states. We listed our concerns with the EC but are yet to receive a response. It seems ‘free and fair’ has a different meaning in the EC’s dictionary. However, we are fully prepared for the coming contests,” AICC secretary-in-charge of Kerala BM Sandeep told ETV Bharat.
According to an internal assessment, the Congress has an advantage in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, mainly due to organizational ground work over the last one year and the work done by the DMK-led government in Tamil Nadu. As far as Assam was concerned, the internal assessment was that the Congress had a fair chance of victory but faced a polarised election. Further, West Bengal in the East remains a difficult territory but offered the Congress a chance to grow in the long run as the grand old party had opted to go solo in the coming contest. The main contest in West Bengal is between the ruling TMC and BJP.
The party insiders further said the Congress' social welfare agenda, already announced in Kerala by leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and to be soon revealed in Assam was expected to give a major push to the party. Although the Congress usually does not project a chief ministerial face, the high command was okay with the 2026 contest in the north-eastern state being dubbed as a fight between CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi.
“I am confident that Assam will see a change this time. It is workable on the ground. We have a clean leader in Gaurav Gogoi against a CM whose regime saw high levels of corruption and little development over the last five years. They are trying to woo women voters through eleventh hour allowance but are not talking about giving jobs to the youth,” AICC secretary in charge of Assam Prithviraj Sathe told ETV Bharat.
Like Sandeep, Sathe too expressed concern over the EC’s ‘free and fair’ elections claim.
“We noticed that lakhs of names were deleted during the special revision of the Assam voter list in the critical constituencies. Besides, the ruling party regularly attempts to polarise the elections by raising concerns over alleged infiltrators and Muslim migrants from Bangladesh. They were in power at the Centre and in the state over the last 10 years but did not address the problem. They are resorting to such tactics now as they have little to showcase in the name of development,” said Sathe.
The AICC functionary claimed the Congress had addressed its organizational issues, ran voter outreach drives over the last one year and also forged a pact with some regional parties to take on the NDA. According to Congress insiders, Kerala had the best prospects among the current poll-going states for the grand old party which would benefit from its alliance with the DMK in Tamil Nadu.
“Our feedback is very positive in Kerala. We are ready with the list of candidates that will be announced soon now that the poll dates have been declared,” said Sandeep.
“We have a good alliance in Tamil Nadu which will give us good results. We are contesting from 28 seats, three more than 2021. We contested 25 seats and won 19 in 2021. We are targeting a 100 per cent strike rate this time. The BJP is trying its luck but will not succeed. The state witnessed deletion of 97 lakh names in the SIR,” AICC in charge of Tamil Nadu Girish Chodankar told ETV Bharat.
Chodankar, who is also in charge of neighbouring Puducherry, said he hoped of a change there as well. “We hope to work out an alliance with the DMK soon in Puducherry. The voters are fed up with the government and are looking for a change this time,” he added.
Also Read
Wary Congress Continues To Keep Its MLAs In Himachal Day Ahead Of Haryana Rajya Sabha Polls