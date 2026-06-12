ETV Bharat / bharat

Full Faith In Government Investigative Agencies: Vijay Rupani's Son On First Anniversary of Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Rajkot: One year ago today, Rishabh, the son of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, lost his father when Air India's Flight 171 crashed seconds after taking off from Ahmedabad.

On the occasion of his father's first death anniversary, Rishabh paid tribute to him, as he shouldered the responsibility of carrying forward his father's legacy.

Rishabh said that the family would continuously strive to spread positivity among the people by upholding his father's ideals. "My father's ideals are synonymous with the ideologies of the BJP and RSS." To instil these values ​​in society, the Vijay Rupani Memorial Trust and the Vijay Rupani Foundation will undertake a series of initiatives focused on youth, women, healthcare, education, and social service, he said.

Rishabh urged the families of the victims to remain patient regarding the fact that the final investigation report has not yet been released, even a year after the crash.

He noted that whenever major accidents occur, whether in the country or abroad, it is natural for a detailed investigation to take time, as various theories need to be examined. He emphasised that with sons of Gujarat like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah leading the nation, one should have full faith in the Central government's investigative agencies, and the probe will certainly reach a correct conclusion.