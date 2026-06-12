Full Faith In Government Investigative Agencies: Vijay Rupani's Son On First Anniversary of Ahmedabad Plane Crash
Vijay Rupani trust and foundation to undertake initiatives focused on youth, women, healthcare, education, and social service to carry his legacy forward.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 9:23 AM IST
Rajkot: One year ago today, Rishabh, the son of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, lost his father when Air India's Flight 171 crashed seconds after taking off from Ahmedabad.
On the occasion of his father's first death anniversary, Rishabh paid tribute to him, as he shouldered the responsibility of carrying forward his father's legacy.
Rishabh said that the family would continuously strive to spread positivity among the people by upholding his father's ideals. "My father's ideals are synonymous with the ideologies of the BJP and RSS." To instil these values in society, the Vijay Rupani Memorial Trust and the Vijay Rupani Foundation will undertake a series of initiatives focused on youth, women, healthcare, education, and social service, he said.
Rishabh urged the families of the victims to remain patient regarding the fact that the final investigation report has not yet been released, even a year after the crash.
He noted that whenever major accidents occur, whether in the country or abroad, it is natural for a detailed investigation to take time, as various theories need to be examined. He emphasised that with sons of Gujarat like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah leading the nation, one should have full faith in the Central government's investigative agencies, and the probe will certainly reach a correct conclusion.
Allegations have surfaced that Air India is asking victim families to sign an undertaking, as a condition for receiving compensation, agreeing not to pursue any future legal cases or actions.
Acknowledging that, Radhikaben, the daughter of Vijay Rupani, had emailed Air India, seeking revocation of this condition, Rishabh noted that Air India and Tata Trusts have been communicating with all affected families via email for the past year. The company has also responded to Radhikaben's email. However, he requested that, given this is a private matter between his family and the airline, it should not be discussed in the public domain.
Finally, when asked about the possibility of contesting the assembly elections on a BJP ticket in the near future, Rishabh remarked warily, "Such a question is entirely inappropriate in the context of the BJP. This is not a family-centric party. The BJP is a cadre-based party."
"Three generations of my family have been associated with the RSS, and we are true BJP workers. This party is the centre of our faith. Since the BJP is a cadre-based party, no worker expects to receive a specific post, responsibility, or special privilege, and I, too, harbour no such expectations."
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