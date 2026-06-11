Full Attendance: 28 CMs Join NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting, States Push Together for 'Viksit Bharat'
For the first time in recent years, all 28 state chief ministers attended the 11th NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 10:18 PM IST
New Delhi: For the first time in several years, the annual Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog witnessed the participation of chief ministers from all 28 states, making it one of the most widely attended editions of the country's top policy forum.
The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in New Delhi, stood out not only for its high attendance but also for the message it sent about cooperation between the Centre and states at a time when political differences have often overshadowed such platforms.
In the last few years, NITI Aayog Meetings have often been marked by absence and boycott with many chief ministers from opposition-ruled states staying away from last year’s Governing Council meeting saw a number of prominent opposition leaders absent once again. Boycotts by numerous states and many times representatives from those states attending instead of their chief minister have occurred in recent years. Thus, the complete attendance at this year’s meeting was seen as a positive development.
Chairing the 11th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 11, 2026
Guided by the spirit of cooperative federalism, we are working together to accelerate India’s development journey. The collective efforts of the Centre and States will play a pivotal role in realising our shared… pic.twitter.com/xh7nFX8qyH
The 11th Governing Council Meeting’s theme was “Viksit Bharat @2047 - Inclusive Human Development.” The purpose of this theme was to promote the improvement of various aspects of human development indicators such as education and skill development to create job opportunities so that all groups can participate in the economic growth.
Chief ministers from both ruling and opposition ruled states participated in the discussions. Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu Joseph Vijay; Karnataka DK Shivakumar; Kerala VD Satheesan and Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah attended along with BJP Chief Ministers from across the country and reflected a unique display of cooperation across party lines regarding the utility of cooperative useful governance.
PM @narendramodi : The world is passing through a period of uncertainty and instability, yet India continues to move forward on its growth trajectory with confidence and determination.— NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) June 11, 2026
As India progresses towards achieving the vision of #ViksitBharat, our collective…
The meeting was also attended by Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories and several Union ministers. The Governing Council is considered the highest decision-making body of NITI Aayog and serves as a platform where the Centre and states discuss development priorities, policy reforms and strategies for national growth.
What made the meeting even more noteworthy was the series of one-on-one interactions that followed. After the formal discussions concluded, the chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Jammu and Kashmir met Prime Minister Modi individually. Four of these states are governed by opposition parties, making the meetings politically significant and indicative of continued engagement between the Centre and opposition-led states.
It is important that there be coordinated efforts to tackle social challenges such as drug abuse and cyber fraud that are negatively impacting numerous lives.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 11, 2026
The full attendance marked a sharp contrast with recent years. During the 10th Governing Council meeting, several opposition chief ministers, including leaders from West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka and Bihar, had skipped the event. In total, around 10 chief ministers were absent from last year's meeting. Some had cited prior commitments while others openly boycotted the gathering. Similar trends were seen in 2023 when nine chief ministers stayed away. This year's participation therefore represented a clear departure from recent precedent.
Prime Minister Modi highlighted the importance of Centre-state cooperation while sharing photographs from the meeting. Emphasising the principle of cooperative federalism, he said the collective efforts of the Union government and states would play a crucial role in achieving the goal of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.
According to the Prime Minister, India continues to move forward confidently despite global economic and geopolitical uncertainties. Addressing the Governing Council, he said the world is currently facing instability and challenges, but India's growth story remains strong due to sustained reforms, economic resilience and collaborative governance.
A key focus of the Prime Minister's address was the opportunity created by India's recent free trade agreements with various countries. He said these agreements open new avenues for Indian businesses, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Modi stressed that Indian MSMEs must prepare themselves to compete in global markets by improving quality standards, adopting modern practices and increasing competitiveness.
The states have a paramount role in realising the dream of a Viksit Bharat.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 11, 2026
In this context, highlighted the need for a monitoring framework and the states to set targeted 100-day, five-year, ten-year goals that will help achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat.
The Prime Minister also underlined the importance of investing in India's young population. He said that creating the right ecosystem through quality education, skill development and employment opportunities should remain a national priority. With India possessing one of the world's largest youth populations, he argued that human capital would be the country's greatest strength in achieving long-term economic growth. Women-led development emerged as another major theme during his address.
Modi described women's empowerment as a cornerstone of the Viksit Bharat vision and pointed to the growing contributions of women across agriculture, entrepreneurship, science, technology and innovation. He urged states to prioritise education, skill development, safety and economic opportunities for women so that their full potential can contribute to India's development journey.
Talked about how the Centre and states can focus on youth empowerment. There is great scope in areas such as education, skill development and capacity building.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 11, 2026
Urged the states to take advantage of the various trade deals signed by India, particularly in MSME sector. These…
The meeting also provided an opportunity for chief ministers to present their states' priorities before the Centre. State leaders shared development plans, highlighted challenges and sought support for projects related to infrastructure, employment, agriculture, social welfare and industrial growth. The platform enabled states to directly communicate their needs while also discussing best practices that can be replicated across the country.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan later described the discussions as productive and focused on strengthening India's human capital. Sharing his views after attending the meeting, he said the deliberations reinforced the shared commitment of the Centre and states towards achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.
Pradhan highlighted the importance of education, skills and knowledge-driven growth in India's future development strategy. According to him, strengthening human capital remains essential for ensuring that economic growth translates into better opportunities and improved quality of life for citizens.
The Education Minister also used the occasion to reflect on the government's initiatives for farmers over the past decade. He said schemes such as PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi, crop insurance programmes, Kisan Credit Cards and efforts to modernise agriculture have helped strengthen farmers' financial security and productivity. He described farmers as central to India's prosperity and said improving their welfare remains a key government priority.
Attended the 11th meeting of the Governing Council of @NITIAayog chaired by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji.— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) June 11, 2026
Insightful discussions on strengthening human capital and accelerating India's development journey further reinforcing our shared commitment towards… pic.twitter.com/PA6b9D3Nlw
Apart from agriculture and human development, education reforms were also discussed in the broader context of India's long-term growth plans. Pradhan recently announced that three internationally recognised universities—the University of Bristol, the University of York and the University of New South Wales—have received approval to establish campuses in India. The move is part of the National Education Policy's vision to internationalise higher education and improve access to global-quality learning opportunities within the country.
The University of Bristol and the University of York are expected to establish campuses in Mumbai, while the University of New South Wales will set up operations in Bengaluru. According to the Education Ministry, these institutions will contribute to stronger research collaboration, global academic partnerships and enhanced educational opportunities for Indian students.
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