ETV Bharat / bharat

Full Attendance: 28 CMs Join NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting, States Push Together for 'Viksit Bharat'

New Delhi: For the first time in several years, the annual Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog witnessed the participation of chief ministers from all 28 states, making it one of the most widely attended editions of the country's top policy forum.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in New Delhi, stood out not only for its high attendance but also for the message it sent about cooperation between the Centre and states at a time when political differences have often overshadowed such platforms.

In the last few years, NITI Aayog Meetings have often been marked by absence and boycott with many chief ministers from opposition-ruled states staying away from last year’s Governing Council meeting saw a number of prominent opposition leaders absent once again. Boycotts by numerous states and many times representatives from those states attending instead of their chief minister have occurred in recent years. Thus, the complete attendance at this year’s meeting was seen as a positive development.

The 11th Governing Council Meeting’s theme was “Viksit Bharat @2047 - Inclusive Human Development.” The purpose of this theme was to promote the improvement of various aspects of human development indicators such as education and skill development to create job opportunities so that all groups can participate in the economic growth.

Chief ministers from both ruling and opposition ruled states participated in the discussions. Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu Joseph Vijay; Karnataka DK Shivakumar; Kerala VD Satheesan and Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah attended along with BJP Chief Ministers from across the country and reflected a unique display of cooperation across party lines regarding the utility of cooperative useful governance.

The meeting was also attended by Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories and several Union ministers. The Governing Council is considered the highest decision-making body of NITI Aayog and serves as a platform where the Centre and states discuss development priorities, policy reforms and strategies for national growth.

What made the meeting even more noteworthy was the series of one-on-one interactions that followed. After the formal discussions concluded, the chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Jammu and Kashmir met Prime Minister Modi individually. Four of these states are governed by opposition parties, making the meetings politically significant and indicative of continued engagement between the Centre and opposition-led states.