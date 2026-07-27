ETV Bharat / bharat

Fulfilling Her Dream Of Reaching Orbit, Odisha Aerospace Engineer Pritisha Helps Power Skyroot Mission

Balangir: Not every engineer aims for the space, but this one did. From a modest childhood to pursuing a B Tech course, young scientist Pritisha Banerjee had one constant aim - to etch her name in space science and lo! how she was successful in doing so. Playing a key role in taking India’s space ambitions a step further, this girl from Titlagarh in Balangir district of Odisha joined the Skyroot Aerospace rocket mission and then there was no looking back.

Hyderabad-based private space-tech startup, Skyroot Aerospace successfully launched its first orbital test flight of its indigenously built Vikram-1 rocket on Saturday, July 18, 2026. The launch took place from the first launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), located in Andhra Pradesh's barrier island of Sriharikota Range (SHAR).

Fulfilling Her Dream Of Reaching Orbit, Odisha Aerospace Engineer Pritisha Helps Power Skyroot Mission (ETV Bharat)

What does being a part of the space mission mean to her? "Something great, very great. I was given the responsibility of testing the rocket’s software, which is its brain. I feel extremely happy to be a part of the mission," was her response when she spoke to ETV Bharat. The combination of a resolve and the determination to work hard helped Pritisha fulfill her dream. "I had dreamt of becoming an aerospace scientist and working in the field of space technology. Today, that has turned into reality," says Pritisha.

Fulfilling Her Dream Of Reaching Orbit, Odisha Aerospace Engineer Pritisha Helps Power Skyroot Mission (ETV Bharat)

Working alongside engineers and scientists, Pritisha studied more than 100 failed cases related to rocket launches. The team then developed a successful model after analysing the problems in depth. "Until ignition, a rocket is controlled by humans. After ignition, however, the software takes over and controls its functioning," she explains over a telephonic interview.