Fulfilling Her Dream Of Reaching Orbit, Odisha Aerospace Engineer Pritisha Helps Power Skyroot Mission
Pritisha played a key role in Skyroot Aerospace’s successful launch, turning her childhood dream of becoming an aerospace scientist into reality, reports Seikh Mohammad Wahid.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 10:37 PM IST
Balangir: Not every engineer aims for the space, but this one did. From a modest childhood to pursuing a B Tech course, young scientist Pritisha Banerjee had one constant aim - to etch her name in space science and lo! how she was successful in doing so. Playing a key role in taking India’s space ambitions a step further, this girl from Titlagarh in Balangir district of Odisha joined the Skyroot Aerospace rocket mission and then there was no looking back.
Hyderabad-based private space-tech startup, Skyroot Aerospace successfully launched its first orbital test flight of its indigenously built Vikram-1 rocket on Saturday, July 18, 2026. The launch took place from the first launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), located in Andhra Pradesh's barrier island of Sriharikota Range (SHAR).
What does being a part of the space mission mean to her? "Something great, very great. I was given the responsibility of testing the rocket’s software, which is its brain. I feel extremely happy to be a part of the mission," was her response when she spoke to ETV Bharat. The combination of a resolve and the determination to work hard helped Pritisha fulfill her dream. "I had dreamt of becoming an aerospace scientist and working in the field of space technology. Today, that has turned into reality," says Pritisha.
Working alongside engineers and scientists, Pritisha studied more than 100 failed cases related to rocket launches. The team then developed a successful model after analysing the problems in depth. "Until ignition, a rocket is controlled by humans. After ignition, however, the software takes over and controls its functioning," she explains over a telephonic interview.
An aerospace engineer, she was entrusted the work of testing and ensuring the successful functioning of the rocket’s software. The model eventually helped the Skyroot rocket successfully reach Earth’s orbit.
"I am grateful for the opportunity to work under the guidance and with the support of senior scientists, including former ISRO Chairman S Somanath and other scientists associated with the Indian space programme," she says.
She completed her schooling at Centenary School in Titlagarh before pursuing a BTech in Electrical Engineering at the Kalahandi Engineering College. It was during her eighth semester, that she travelled to Pune for an internship at a company.
"The CEO there asked me about my future goals. I told him about my dream, my plan to start a rocket company within five years and my desire to clean up the junk in space. And immediately he gave me around 60 to 70 skill points to work on. I studied them and worked on improving myself. In the meantime, I also got the opportunity to work with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for one year and five months,” explains Pritisha.
She later joined Skyroot Aerospace, where she got the opportunity to work with senior scientists, including scientists who had retired from ISRO.
After the mission was successfully launched, her family and she have been receiving widespread appreciation. Though she is yet to come back to her home town, her friends and family are waiting eagerly to welcome her home.
"Around 80 per cent of my friends opted for IT. But I dreamt of something different and I am happy that I could finally join the space science league in the real sense," says Pritisha.
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