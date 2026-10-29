ETV Bharat / bharat

Fulfilling Father's Dream: Harshada Jadhav-Deshmukh Wins Pune Graduates' Constituency In Maiden Election

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) candidate Harshada Jadhav-Deshmukh etched her name into Maharashtra's political history as the first woman to be elected as an MLC from the Pune Graduates' constituency.

Harshada secured 1,13,840 votes against BJP candidate Smita Jadhav’s 1,03,912, winning by 9,928 votes after a prolonged count on Wednesday in a closely watched Maharashtra MLC election. The constituency was previously held by NCP (undivided) leader Arun Lad.

Harshada's father, retired civil servant Prabhakar Deshmukh, had contested the 2019 Assembly election from the Man-Khatav constituency in Satara as an independent candidate, but was defeated by BJP's Jaykumar Bhagwanrao Gore by a narrow margin of 3,043 votes.

For the Pune Graduates' constituency election, Harshada received the nomination from the NCP (SP) faction, as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

Harshada Jadhav-Deshmukh with her father Prabhakar Deshmukh (ETV Bharat/Arrangement)

The NCP (SP) threw its full weight behind Harshada, as Prabhakar Deshmukh is considered a close associate of party chief Sharad Pawar. The family has political roots in the Man-Khatav region of Satara district. Harshada's candidacy for the Pune Graduates’ seat was seen as part of the party's effort to retain influence among educated and professional voters in western Maharashtra.

Harshada's maternal home is in Lodhavade in Man Taluka, while Pune is her marital home. As such, she received significant support from the people of both Satara and Pune during the election. Win her win, Harshada has earned the distinction of being the first woman and the youngest-ever legislator to be elected from Pune Graduates' constituency.

'Opposition Wins When Elections Are Held Through Ballot Papers'

Reacting to her victory, Harshada said her campaign had achieved its target and thanked those who supported her.

"We have achieved the quota of 1.13 lakh votes. This election has shown what happens when voting is conducted through ballot papers. I thank everyone who backed and supported me,” she said.