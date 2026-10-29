Fulfilling Father's Dream: Harshada Jadhav-Deshmukh Wins Pune Graduates' Constituency In Maiden Election
Harshada thanked the voters for their support, pointing out that the polls showed "what happens when voting is conducted through ballot papers".
Published : October 29, 2026 at 11:08 AM IST
Pune: Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) candidate Harshada Jadhav-Deshmukh etched her name into Maharashtra's political history as the first woman to be elected as an MLC from the Pune Graduates' constituency.
Harshada secured 1,13,840 votes against BJP candidate Smita Jadhav’s 1,03,912, winning by 9,928 votes after a prolonged count on Wednesday in a closely watched Maharashtra MLC election. The constituency was previously held by NCP (undivided) leader Arun Lad.
Harshada's father, retired civil servant Prabhakar Deshmukh, had contested the 2019 Assembly election from the Man-Khatav constituency in Satara as an independent candidate, but was defeated by BJP's Jaykumar Bhagwanrao Gore by a narrow margin of 3,043 votes.
For the Pune Graduates' constituency election, Harshada received the nomination from the NCP (SP) faction, as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.
The NCP (SP) threw its full weight behind Harshada, as Prabhakar Deshmukh is considered a close associate of party chief Sharad Pawar. The family has political roots in the Man-Khatav region of Satara district. Harshada's candidacy for the Pune Graduates’ seat was seen as part of the party's effort to retain influence among educated and professional voters in western Maharashtra.
Harshada's maternal home is in Lodhavade in Man Taluka, while Pune is her marital home. As such, she received significant support from the people of both Satara and Pune during the election. Win her win, Harshada has earned the distinction of being the first woman and the youngest-ever legislator to be elected from Pune Graduates' constituency.
'Opposition Wins When Elections Are Held Through Ballot Papers'
Reacting to her victory, Harshada said her campaign had achieved its target and thanked those who supported her.
"We have achieved the quota of 1.13 lakh votes. This election has shown what happens when voting is conducted through ballot papers. I thank everyone who backed and supported me,” she said.
Senior NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil said the outcome reflected graduates’ concerns over issues affecting them, including unemployment, inflation and difficulties faced by candidates preparing for competitive examinations.
"Graduates have expressed their anger over unemployment, inflation and the difficulties faced by students preparing for competitive examinations," Patil said, according to ANI.
Commenting on the significance of ballot-based elections, he said, "Whenever elections are held through ballot papers, the opposition wins."
Harshada Jadhav-Deshmukh's Education And Career
Harshada studied at St. Columba Girls' High School in Mumbai before earning a Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering from Pune’s Vishwakarma Institute of Technology. She later completed a Master of Engineering in Mechanical and Design Engineering from Pune University and a Master of Science in Finance and Management from Cranfield School of Management in the United Kingdom.
Professionally, she serves as managing director of KJ’s Educational Institutes (Trinity Institutes), where she oversees campuses covering engineering, polytechnic, MBA, pharmacy, architecture, law and school education. She is also a member of the general body of Rayat Shikshan Sanstha, one of Maharashtra’s major educational organisations.
Beyond education administration, Harshada is the founder-director of the Dream Social Foundation. The organisation works on women’s empowerment, rural education, employment and environmental initiatives. Her public engagements have focused on skill development, job creation and preparing young people for competitive examinations and modern technology-driven careers.
She is married to Vinod Jadhav, treasurer of KJ Educational Institutes.
Read More
Maharashtra MLC Polls: Congress Retains Nagpur MLC Seat In Blow To BJP In RSS Bastion