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Keralam's Most-Wanted Fugitive Sukumara Kurup Brunei 'Sighting' Falls Apart: Police Confirm Photograph Is Of Malaysia-Based Damodaran

Thiruvananthapuram/Thrissur: The latest sensational claim that Keralam's most-wanted fugitive Sukumara Kurup is alive and living in Brunei has fallen apart. On Friday, Kerala Police confirmed that the photograph aired by a Malayalam channel as that of recent image of the man wanted in connection with the 1984 Chacko murder is actually that of non-resident Keralite (NRK) M Damodaran Menon, who hails from Karumathra near Wadakkanchery in Thrissur district.

M Damodaran Menon's relatives identified the man in the photograph as their family member, and the police in Wadakkanchery have subsequently confirmed the identification. Police have also established that Damodaran is a permanent resident of Malaysia, where he moved about four decades ago for employment.

The development effectively debunks the photograph-based claim that Sukumara Kurup was recently traced to Brunei, although the larger mystery surrounding the fugitive's whereabouts remains unresolved.

The claim had created considerable excitement after reports emerged that Sukumara Kurup was living in Brunei and working in the construction sector under an assumed identity.

The fresh controversy followed claims by retired police officer Ali Akbar from Alappuzha and a Brunei-based Malayali businessman named Parijathan that Sukumara Kurup was alive and working in the construction sector there.

The claims gained attention after the TV channel broadcast the photograph purportedly showing Sukumara Kurup in Brunei, however, within hours Damodaran's family came forward and identified the photograph.

Family Identifies Man In Photograph

Damodaran Menon's brother Karunakaran told police that the person shown in the photograph was Damodaran and not Sukumara Kurup.

Damodaran completed his studies before leaving for Malaysia for work around 40 years ago. He has since been living there with his family and children and has maintained contact with his relatives in Thrissur over the years.

Relatives said Damodaran had contacted them as recently as about a month ago. They also said he was recovering at home after an accident.

Following the controversy, a Special Branch team from Thrissur visited the family home and recorded the statement of Damodara's brother.

The passport of NRK M Damodaran Menon, who hails from Karumathra near Wadakkanchery in Thrissur district. (Special arrangement)

The Special Branch subsequently made a preliminary confirmation that the photograph circulated in the media was that of Damodara.

Thrissur Assistant Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Bijoy Thomas said the statements of other relatives would also be recorded and that a detailed investigation would be conducted.

The police are also examining the circumstances in which Damodara's photograph came to be identified and circulated as that of Sukumara Kurup.

Police May Probe Spread Of False Information

The police are preparing for further investigation into the circulation of the false identification.

The episode has raised questions about how an ordinary Malaysian resident's photograph came to be presented as that of a fugitive wanted in connection with one of Keralam's most notorious criminal cases.

However, the debunking of the photograph does not by itself establish whether Sukumara Kurup is dead or alive.

Cops Maintain Cautious Position On Kurup's Fate

The photograph aired by the Malayalam channel claiming to be most infamous fugitive Sukumara Kurup (Special arrangement)

The latest controversy comes as the Kerala Crime Branch is separately examining fresh claims concerning Sukumara Kurup.