Keralam's Most-Wanted Fugitive Sukumara Kurup Brunei 'Sighting' Falls Apart: Police Confirm Photograph Is Of Malaysia-Based Damodaran
Damodara Menon's relatives identified the man in the photograph as their family member, and the police in Wadakkanchery have subsequently confirmed the identification.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 5:51 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram/Thrissur: The latest sensational claim that Keralam's most-wanted fugitive Sukumara Kurup is alive and living in Brunei has fallen apart. On Friday, Kerala Police confirmed that the photograph aired by a Malayalam channel as that of recent image of the man wanted in connection with the 1984 Chacko murder is actually that of non-resident Keralite (NRK) M Damodaran Menon, who hails from Karumathra near Wadakkanchery in Thrissur district.
M Damodaran Menon's relatives identified the man in the photograph as their family member, and the police in Wadakkanchery have subsequently confirmed the identification. Police have also established that Damodaran is a permanent resident of Malaysia, where he moved about four decades ago for employment.
The development effectively debunks the photograph-based claim that Sukumara Kurup was recently traced to Brunei, although the larger mystery surrounding the fugitive's whereabouts remains unresolved.
The claim had created considerable excitement after reports emerged that Sukumara Kurup was living in Brunei and working in the construction sector under an assumed identity.
The fresh controversy followed claims by retired police officer Ali Akbar from Alappuzha and a Brunei-based Malayali businessman named Parijathan that Sukumara Kurup was alive and working in the construction sector there.
The claims gained attention after the TV channel broadcast the photograph purportedly showing Sukumara Kurup in Brunei, however, within hours Damodaran's family came forward and identified the photograph.
Family Identifies Man In Photograph
Damodaran Menon's brother Karunakaran told police that the person shown in the photograph was Damodaran and not Sukumara Kurup.
Damodaran completed his studies before leaving for Malaysia for work around 40 years ago. He has since been living there with his family and children and has maintained contact with his relatives in Thrissur over the years.
Relatives said Damodaran had contacted them as recently as about a month ago. They also said he was recovering at home after an accident.
Following the controversy, a Special Branch team from Thrissur visited the family home and recorded the statement of Damodara's brother.
The Special Branch subsequently made a preliminary confirmation that the photograph circulated in the media was that of Damodara.
Thrissur Assistant Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Bijoy Thomas said the statements of other relatives would also be recorded and that a detailed investigation would be conducted.
The police are also examining the circumstances in which Damodara's photograph came to be identified and circulated as that of Sukumara Kurup.
Police May Probe Spread Of False Information
The police are preparing for further investigation into the circulation of the false identification.
The episode has raised questions about how an ordinary Malaysian resident's photograph came to be presented as that of a fugitive wanted in connection with one of Keralam's most notorious criminal cases.
However, the debunking of the photograph does not by itself establish whether Sukumara Kurup is dead or alive.
Cops Maintain Cautious Position On Kurup's Fate
The latest controversy comes as the Kerala Crime Branch is separately examining fresh claims concerning Sukumara Kurup.
Crime Branch Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) H Venkatesh told ETV Bharat in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday that the latest claims would be examined in detail. The case is currently being investigated by the Alappuzha Crime Branch.
Police have maintained that the case cannot be conclusively closed merely on the basis of speculation that Sukumara Kurup may have died during his years in hiding. Likewise, a claim that he was sighted in Brunei would require conclusive verification.
Sukumara Kurup remains the subject of an Interpol Red Notice. Police officials have said that any claim that he is alive and living under an assumed identity would require credible evidence and scientific verification.
The Chacko Murder And The Disappearance Of Sukumara Kurup
Sukumara Kurup, also known as Gopalakrishna Kurup, has been wanted since the 1984 Chacko murder case.
On January 22, 1984, a film representative Chacko was allegedly killed as part of a plan to fake Sukumara Kurup's own death and claim an insurance policy worth ₹8 lakh.
According to the prosecution case, Sukumara Kurup and his associates allegedly killed Chacko and attempted to pass off his charred body as that of Sukumara Kurup by setting it on fire inside a car.
The plan failed when investigators established that the deceased was not Sukumara Kurup.
But by then, Sukumara Kurup had disappeared.
Four Decades Of Sightings, Countless False Leads
The renewed speculation comes at a time when the Crime Branch has been re-examining the 42-year-old (or Long Pending) case.
He was reportedly suspected of travelling under false names and disguises, with police receiving information about his alleged presence in places including Mumbai, Delhi, Bihar and Hoshangabad in Madhya Pradesh.
In 1990, investigators reportedly followed a lead concerning a man named Joshi living near Mumbai's Santa Cruz airport, suspecting that Kurup might have assumed another identity.
Several such leads were investigated, but none resulted in Sukumara Kurup's arrest or provided conclusive proof of his whereabouts.
The case was recently revisited as part of the Crime Branch's examination of old and unresolved cases.
A fresh statement from Ratnamma, a resident of Alappuzha district and Malayali nurse who had worked in Jharkhand, had also fuelled speculation. She claimed to have seen Sukumara Kurup at the hospital where she worked.
Investigators, however, remained cautious, particularly because Sukumara Kurup was known to have serious heart problems and more than four decades have passed since his disappearance.
The 42-year-old Mystery Continues
The Brunei claim has therefore not solved the mystery — it has added another layer to it.
The photograph circulated as Sukumara Kurup is not his. Police have confirmed it is Damodara Menon, who has been living in Malaysia for decades.
But the whereabouts and fate of Sukumara Kurup remain officially unresolved.
For now, the much-publicised Brunei 'sighting' has proved to be another false trail in a 42-year-old mystery that continues to fascinate Keralam.
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