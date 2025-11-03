ETV Bharat / bharat

Fugitive Mehul Choksi Challenges Extradition In Belgium Supreme Court

New Delhi: Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi has challenged before the Supreme Court of Belgium the October 17 order of the Antwerp Court of Appeals, which had termed India's request seeking his extradition "enforceable", officials said Monday. In response to queries sent by the PTI, the public prosecutor at the Court of Appeal in Antwerp said Choksi filed an appeal in the Court of Cassation on October 30.

"This appeal is strictly limited to legal merits and will be judged by the Court of Cassation. During this procedure, the execution of the extradition is suspended," Ken Witpas said. The Court of Cassation is the Supreme Court of Belgium.

On October 17, a four-member indictment chamber at the Court of Appeals in Antwerp found no infirmity in the orders issued by the pre-trial chamber of the district court on November 29, 2024, terming the arrest warrants issued by a Mumbai special court in May 2018 and June 2021 as "enforceable", allowing Choksi's extradition.

The Court of Appeals ruled that fugitive Choksi, the main accused in a Rs-13,000 crore PNB scam, faces "no risk" of being denied a fair trial or subjected to ill-treatment if he is extradited to India.