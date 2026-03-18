Fuel Surcharge Returns: Airfares Set To Climb As West Asia Conflict Pushes Up Costs
Despite Petroleum Ministry assuring adequate ATF supply and no price hike, airlines are raising ticket prices by imposing fuel surcharges amid rising global cost pressures.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: Air travel in India is getting costlier, with major carriers such as Air India, IndiGo and Akasa Air introducing fresh fuel surcharges amid rising aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices triggered by the ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia.
The move comes even as the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas maintained on March 18 that there is no shortage of fuel and that oil marketing companies have not raised ATF prices.
Airlines report increasing operating expenses due to:
- Fluctuations in the price of jet fuel
- Longer route distances
- Increases in liability and crew insurance premiums
These additional operating expenses are causing the airlines to increase fares.
The primary reason for the increase in jet fuel prices has been attributed to a combination of:
- A fuel surcharge added to airline tickets to help airlines offset the increase in jet fuel costs. Approximately 25 to 40 percent of an airline's operating expenses are attributed to the cost of fuel.
- Disruptions of the global oil supply chain due to the conflict between Iran, the United States and Israel in West Asia. The attack on oil tankers operating in the vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz has caused a high level of volatility in the price of crude oil that, in turn, affects the price of jet fuel.
- The closure of airspace and safety concerns in certain areas of West Asia, which has resulted in airlines having to avoid flying over these areas. This has resulted in longer flight routes, which in turn have resulted in increased burn on jet fuel, contributing to increased operating costs to the airlines.
Anjani Dhanuka, chairman (east), Travel Agents Association of India, highlighted the immediate and long-term implications of the fare hikes.
“The fare increase due to the fuel surcharge is affecting everyone, including students, business travellers, migrants and tourists. At the moment, the impact of the price hike may not be very visible because overall travel demand is low and seats are limited. Those who are travelling now are doing so out of necessity, so passengers are compelled to buy tickets regardless of the price,” he said.
Dhanuka added that leisure travel has nearly vanished for now, but warned of a deeper impact saying, “For instance, on European routes, a $125 increase translates to an additional cost of around ₹12,000–13,000 per ticket. For a family of four, this means an added burden of nearly ₹50,000. This could lead to a decline in foreign travel.”
Fare Hike Could Touch 20%: Experts
Aviation expert Sanjay Lazar said airlines have little room to absorb the rising costs. “I do expect airlines to increase their fares. There is also the additional fuel surcharge which ranges from $10 to $200. On the whole, I expect a 20 percent fare hike in real terms, plus the fuel surcharge,” he said.
He explained that the increase is driven by multiple factors beyond fuel. “Input costs have gone up tremendously. The hike is driven by fuel, routes, increased flying time, additional landings, crew costs and higher insurance premia. Fuel takes approximately 40 percent of the expenses of a flight, so even a 10–15 percent increase begins to stress the operational equation.”
“Airfares are rising due to higher operational input costs, including longer flight routes, additional technical halts for international services, increased insurance premiums, and higher crew expenses,” Lazar added.
Another aviation expert, Ajay Sahai, said the impact on ticket prices may be gradual rather than immediate. “Air India has started charging extra fuel fees on long international flights because airlines are facing higher costs. This may not lead to ticket prices shooting up immediately, but other airlines might also start adding similar charges, especially on foreign routes,” he said.
“Airlines are increasingly building fuel surcharge buffers into their fare structures as a prudent response to ongoing volatility in global energy markets. While domestic ATF prices may appear stable in the short term, carriers are factoring in potential fluctuations in international fuel costs, currency movements, and geopolitical uncertainties that can quickly impact operating expenses," said Sahai adding that this approach is aimed at safeguarding financial stability and ensuring continuity of operations, rather than reacting to costs after they rise.
DGCA’s New Passenger-Friendly Rules
Amid rising fares, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has introduced new passenger-centric guidelines aimed at improving transparency and fairness.
These include allocating at least 60 percent of seats free of charge, ensuring passengers on the same PNR are seated together, clearer policies for baggage, including sports equipment and pets, and stricter enforcement of passenger rights in cases of delays or cancellations.
Lazar welcomed the move but noted its cost implications. “There is no doubt that the new passenger-centric guidelines will add further cost pressures on airlines, but I welcome the measures. The additional free-of-charge seats are a relief to passengers who were being charged absurd fees. There should be an industry-wide cap on such charges.”
Aviation expert, Ajay Sahai, said, “The new passenger-friendly rules are a good thing, but they also increase costs for airlines. Over time, airlines may pass on some of these costs to passengers, which means ticket prices could slowly go up instead of rising suddenly.”
What Passengers Will Now Pay?
Airlines have already rolled out revised surcharge structures:
Air India: Rs 399 per domestic ticket; international surcharges range from $10 (West Asia) to $200 (North America), with hikes effective in phases from March 12 and March 18.
IndiGo: Between Rs 425-Rs 2,300 based on the route with the added surcharge for longer-haul travel, especially to Europe.
Akasa Air: Between Rs 199-Rs 1,300, depending on distance travelled per route.
These extra charges are an addition to base fares which increases the overall price of an international flight.
Worldwide Trend, Not Just In India
Many international airlines are also increasing their fuel surcharges, such as Cathay Pacific planning on doubling their long-haul fuel surcharges starting March 18. This shows that increased fuel costs have become a global issue.
Many airlines have implemented fuel hedging which protects them from fuel increases in the future however not all airlines are covered completely and are subject to fuel price increases. If fuel remains high for an extended period then other airlines may increase their base rates.
As Dhanuka cautions, the real impact may unfold in the months ahead, potentially dampening demand, especially for discretionary and leisure travel. “Once airlines increase prices, they usually do not reduce them even if fuel prices come down, which is a very unfair practice.”
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