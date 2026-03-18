ETV Bharat / bharat

Fuel Surcharge Returns: Airfares Set To Climb As West Asia Conflict Pushes Up Costs

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Air travel in India is getting costlier, with major carriers such as Air India, IndiGo and Akasa Air introducing fresh fuel surcharges amid rising aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices triggered by the ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

The move comes even as the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas maintained on March 18 that there is no shortage of fuel and that oil marketing companies have not raised ATF prices.

Airlines report increasing operating expenses due to:

Fluctuations in the price of jet fuel

Longer route distances

Increases in liability and crew insurance premiums

These additional operating expenses are causing the airlines to increase fares.

The primary reason for the increase in jet fuel prices has been attributed to a combination of:

A fuel surcharge added to airline tickets to help airlines offset the increase in jet fuel costs. Approximately 25 to 40 percent of an airline's operating expenses are attributed to the cost of fuel.

Disruptions of the global oil supply chain due to the conflict between Iran, the United States and Israel in West Asia. The attack on oil tankers operating in the vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz has caused a high level of volatility in the price of crude oil that, in turn, affects the price of jet fuel.

The closure of airspace and safety concerns in certain areas of West Asia, which has resulted in airlines having to avoid flying over these areas. This has resulted in longer flight routes, which in turn have resulted in increased burn on jet fuel, contributing to increased operating costs to the airlines.

Anjani Dhanuka, chairman (east), Travel Agents Association of India, highlighted the immediate and long-term implications of the fare hikes.

“The fare increase due to the fuel surcharge is affecting everyone, including students, business travellers, migrants and tourists. At the moment, the impact of the price hike may not be very visible because overall travel demand is low and seats are limited. Those who are travelling now are doing so out of necessity, so passengers are compelled to buy tickets regardless of the price,” he said.

Dhanuka added that leisure travel has nearly vanished for now, but warned of a deeper impact saying, “For instance, on European routes, a $125 increase translates to an additional cost of around ₹12,000–13,000 per ticket. For a family of four, this means an added burden of nearly ₹50,000. This could lead to a decline in foreign travel.”

Fare Hike Could Touch 20%: Experts

Aviation expert Sanjay Lazar said airlines have little room to absorb the rising costs. “I do expect airlines to increase their fares. There is also the additional fuel surcharge which ranges from $10 to $200. On the whole, I expect a 20 percent fare hike in real terms, plus the fuel surcharge,” he said.

He explained that the increase is driven by multiple factors beyond fuel. “Input costs have gone up tremendously. The hike is driven by fuel, routes, increased flying time, additional landings, crew costs and higher insurance premia. Fuel takes approximately 40 percent of the expenses of a flight, so even a 10–15 percent increase begins to stress the operational equation.”

“Airfares are rising due to higher operational input costs, including longer flight routes, additional technical halts for international services, increased insurance premiums, and higher crew expenses,” Lazar added.