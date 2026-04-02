ETV Bharat / bharat

Fuel Price Shock: Nayara, Shell Hike Petrol And Diesel Rates Across India; Bengaluru Sees Sharp Spike

Bengaluru: Private fuel retailers Nayara Energy and Shell have increased petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities, including Bengaluru in Karnataka, triggering fresh concern among consumers already grappling with rising living costs.

The hike comes at a time when global crude oil prices are surging due to escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia, even as public sector oil companies, owned by the Karnataka government, continue to hold retail prices steady.

In Bengaluru, petrol prices at private fuel outlets have climbed sharply, crossing the Rs 120 per litre mark in several parts of the Silicon Valley. At the same time, diesel prices have also witnessed a significant increase.

Similar trends have been reported in other metropolitan cities across the country, where private retailers have revised prices upward more aggressively compared to government-run outlets. This has created a visible price gap between private and public sector fuel stations, prompting many consumers to shift towards government-run pumps for relatively cheaper fuel.

The ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States (US) has disrupted global oil supply chains, particularly in critical transit routes such as the Strait of Hormuz. This has led to a sharp rise in international crude oil prices, which have approached the $ 120-per-barrel mark in recent weeks.

India, which imports a majority of its crude oil requirements, remains highly vulnerable to such global shocks. Private fuel retailers, unlike public sector companies, do not receive government support to absorb losses and therefore adjust prices more frequently in response to international market movements.

The central government has reiterated that fuel prices in India are deregulated, allowing oil marketing companies to set prices based on market conditions. In an attempt to ease the burden on consumers, the Centre had earlier reduced excise duties on petrol and eliminated certain levies on diesel.

Government-run oil marketing companies, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), have so far chosen to maintain stable retail prices despite mounting losses. Industry estimates suggest that these companies are absorbing significant under-recoveries on every litre of fuel sold.

However, there are indications that these companies have increased prices in bulk and industrial segments, including diesel supplied to commercial users, reflecting the financial strain they are under.

With elections approaching in various parts of the country and political activity, by-elections in a few constituencies intensifying in Karnataka, the fuel price hike has become a contentious political issue. Leaders from the ruling establishment have defended the government’s approach, highlighting tax reductions and efforts to manage inflation.