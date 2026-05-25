ETV Bharat / bharat

Fuel Price Hike Sparks Anger Among Delhi Commuters, Taxi Drivers

New Delhi: Fuel prices rose sharply again on Monday, adding to the burden on commuters and transport workers already struggling with rising inflation. Petrol prices increased by Rs 2.61 per litre, while diesel became costlier by Rs 2.71 per litre. This is the fourth fuel price hike in the last 10 days, pushing petrol prices beyond the Rs 100 mark in several major cities across the country, including the national capital.

In Delhi, petrol is now at Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel has reached Rs 95.20 per litre. The latest hike has triggered frustration among daily commuters, taxi drivers and two-wheeler riders, many of whom said the constant rise in fuel prices was severely affecting household budgets and daily expenses.

When ETV Bharat visited a petrol pump in Delhi's Okhla Industrial Area, several customers voiced concern over the rising cost of fuel and its impact on everyday life. Many said the increase in petrol and diesel prices was also driving up the prices of essential goods and food items.

Petrol pump attendant Kushal Pal said fuel prices had gone up by more than Rs 2 in the latest revision. "Petrol has crossed Rs 102 per litre and diesel is above Rs 96. Customers are unhappy, and many are openly discussing how difficult it has become to manage expenses. Looking at the trend, it feels prices may rise further in the coming days as well," he said.

Taxi driver Anil Kumar said the rise in fuel and CNG prices was severely affecting drivers like him, even as taxi fares remained unchanged. "What can we even say now? Petrol, diesel, and CNG prices keep rising, but our fares remain the same. Our entire household budget has been disturbed. I am spending nearly Rs 100 extra every day on fuel alone and it is becoming very difficult to manage daily expenses," he said.