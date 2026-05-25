Fuel Price Hike Sparks Anger Among Delhi Commuters, Taxi Drivers
Petrol and diesel prices increased again, leaving commuters worried about rising expenses, inflation and worsening pressure on household budgets nationwide.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 1:19 PM IST
New Delhi: Fuel prices rose sharply again on Monday, adding to the burden on commuters and transport workers already struggling with rising inflation. Petrol prices increased by Rs 2.61 per litre, while diesel became costlier by Rs 2.71 per litre. This is the fourth fuel price hike in the last 10 days, pushing petrol prices beyond the Rs 100 mark in several major cities across the country, including the national capital.
In Delhi, petrol is now at Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel has reached Rs 95.20 per litre. The latest hike has triggered frustration among daily commuters, taxi drivers and two-wheeler riders, many of whom said the constant rise in fuel prices was severely affecting household budgets and daily expenses.
When ETV Bharat visited a petrol pump in Delhi's Okhla Industrial Area, several customers voiced concern over the rising cost of fuel and its impact on everyday life. Many said the increase in petrol and diesel prices was also driving up the prices of essential goods and food items.
Petrol pump attendant Kushal Pal said fuel prices had gone up by more than Rs 2 in the latest revision. "Petrol has crossed Rs 102 per litre and diesel is above Rs 96. Customers are unhappy, and many are openly discussing how difficult it has become to manage expenses. Looking at the trend, it feels prices may rise further in the coming days as well," he said.
Taxi driver Anil Kumar said the rise in fuel and CNG prices was severely affecting drivers like him, even as taxi fares remained unchanged. "What can we even say now? Petrol, diesel, and CNG prices keep rising, but our fares remain the same. Our entire household budget has been disturbed. I am spending nearly Rs 100 extra every day on fuel alone and it is becoming very difficult to manage daily expenses," he said.
Another commuter, Shakil Ahmed, said the repeated fuel price hikes had left people struggling financially. "Inflation has increased so much that we do not understand how to manage household expenses anymore. Petrol and diesel prices are rising continuously and nobody knows how much more they will increase," he said.
Motorcycle rider Waseem also expressed concern about rising prices and said fuel should become cheaper, not more expensive. He said, "People like us are facing a lot of difficulties because of the increase in petrol prices. The government should reduce fuel prices instead of raising them again and again."
Commuter Manish said the common man was feeling trapped due to rising inflation and fuel costs. He said, "As an aam aadmi, we have no option but to bear these expenses because we need our vehicles for work every day. But the constant increase in petrol prices is putting huge pressure on our monthly budget. The government should think about the difficulties faced by ordinary people."
Another motorcycle rider, Rahul, said the rising prices were creating financial pressure but added that he was willing to support measures to improve the country's economic condition. "There are definitely difficulties because fuel prices are rising continuously. Today, I bought petrol worth Rs 600 for my daily use. But if paying a little extra helps the country and benefits the government, then we are with the nation," he said.
Meanwhile, commuter Vicky said the gradual but continuous increase in fuel prices was badly affecting household finances. He said people with limited income were now being forced to cut expenses further because of rising petrol and diesel rates. "The government is continuously increasing petrol and diesel prices little by little. Our household budget has been disturbed. Income is limited and now we have to make more cuts from whatever we earn because fuel prices keep rising. Let’s see how much more the government increases fuel prices," he said.
Also Read: