Fuel Price Hike Driven By Middle East Conflict Spills To Kashmir's Famed Livestock Market Ahead Of Eid-ul-Adha
Unlike the hustle and bustle of previous years, the Eidgah livestock market presents a deserted look with buyers remaining away, reports Parvez ud Din.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : May 19, 2026 at 3:33 PM IST
Srinagar: As the protracted Middle East conflict continues to disrupt global oil supplies, the subsequent hike in the fuel prices in India has impacted the sale of sacrificial animals at Kashmir's largest livestock market in Srinagar's Eidgah.
As the ETV Bharat team visited the Eidgah sheep and goat market, the sprawling ground presented a deserted look as compared to last years' hustle and bustle in the run-up to Eid.
Wholesale dealer Farooq Ahmed complained about a significant decrease in the purchase of sacrificial animals this year compared to last year due to fuel price hike.
“The livestock reaches Kashmir from other states. It cost one lakh rupees to bring us the livestock from Delhi, but today, we were charged one lakh forty thousand,” Farooq said. He also cited the recent 18 percent hike in transport fare by the Jammu and Kashmir government. “The burden is falling on the goods, which is ultimately borne by the common people”.
The Eidgah livestock market is abundant in sheep and goats of different breeds, which are being sold at a rate of Rs 370 to 450 per kg.
Jagdish, a sheep rearer from Rajasthan said that the price of the animal depends on its breed. He said that in Rajasthan itself, a particular breed sells at Rs 430 per kg. “When we reach Kashmir we sell it for Rs 450 with a profit of Rs 20. In our opinion, it is not expensive,” emphasised.
Feroz Ahmed, a local, who came to Eidgah to buy sacrificial animals, told ETV Bharat that the vast discrepancies in prices confuses buyers. “I am now trying to buy the sacrificial animal according to my budget, however, the prices of the animals have increased significantly compared to last year,” he said.
Significantly, in the run-up to Eid-ul-Adha, the local Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Department in Kashmir used to fix the prices of sacrificial animals. But in the year 2023, the government took away the price regulation domain from the department and designated the wholesale dealers' association in its place.
It should be noted that Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated on 10th of Zil-Hijjah, the 12th and last month of the Islamic calendar. Sacrifice of livestock forms an important ritual of the festival.
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