ETV Bharat / bharat

Fuel Price Hike Driven By Middle East Conflict Spills To Kashmir's Famed Livestock Market Ahead Of Eid-ul-Adha

Sheep on sale at Eidgah livestock market ahead of Eid-ul-Adha in Srinagar ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: As the protracted Middle East conflict continues to disrupt global oil supplies, the subsequent hike in the fuel prices in India has impacted the sale of sacrificial animals at Kashmir's largest livestock market in Srinagar's Eidgah.

As the ETV Bharat team visited the Eidgah sheep and goat market, the sprawling ground presented a deserted look as compared to last years' hustle and bustle in the run-up to Eid.

Fuel Price Hike Driven By Middle East Conflict Spills To Kashmir's Famed Livestock Market Ahead Of Eid-ul-Adha (ETV Bharat)

Wholesale dealer Farooq Ahmed complained about a significant decrease in the purchase of sacrificial animals this year compared to last year due to fuel price hike.

“The livestock reaches Kashmir from other states. It cost one lakh rupees to bring us the livestock from Delhi, but today, we were charged one lakh forty thousand,” Farooq said. He also cited the recent 18 percent hike in transport fare by the Jammu and Kashmir government. “The burden is falling on the goods, which is ultimately borne by the common people”.