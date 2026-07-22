ETV Bharat / bharat

FTAs In Crosshairs, Farmers' Unions Intensify Nationwide Grassroots Outreach To Build Support For November Protest

New Delhi: Farmers' unions are intensifying their outreach, holding village-level meetings and engaging directly with grassroots farmers to build support for a nationwide protest expected in November over demands they have been making for the last five years.

In southern states, union members are travelling from village to village, listening to farmers' concerns and urging them to unite behind the common cause. The farmer-to-farmer contact drive is aimed at preparing cultivators to participate in their mass movement to raise voices.

Highlighting the farmers' next course of action, Guramneet Mangat, a farmer from Ludhiana, told ETV Bharat, "Representatives of several farmers' organisations are in Thiruvananthapuram to engage with farmers from the southern states and encourage their active participation in the upcoming protest. Earlier, farmers' protests were largely confined to Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh. This time, however, we are working to build broader support by mobilising cultivators from other states as well."

Outreach To Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha BJP MPs

Expressing concern over farmers' issues, Choudhary Ghassiram Nain, a farmer from Haryana, told ETV Bharat, "Farmers have planned to visit the residences of BJP MPs from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha next three days to submit memorandums on issues such as the Free Trade Agreement (FTA), the installation of smart electricity meters, and privatisation in Haryana."

To demonstrate the strength and unity of the farming community, the unions will organise an All India Farmers' Convention in New Delhi on July 28, followed by the All India Kisan Mazdoor Convention on July 29. Farmers from across the country are expected to participate in both events, which are being seen as key steps in mobilising support for the proposed nationwide protest.

As preparations gather pace, meetings are focusing not only on logistics, but also on strengthening solidarity among farming communities across the country, because it has often noticed that protests were mainly participated by farmers from a few northern states. This personal contact is expected to built a strong coordination among all states.

Presenting An Unified, Collective Face