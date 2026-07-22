FTAs In Crosshairs, Farmers' Unions Intensify Nationwide Grassroots Outreach To Build Support For November Protest
Union members are travelling from village to village, listening to farmers' concerns, urging them to unite behind a common cause, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 8:05 PM IST
New Delhi: Farmers' unions are intensifying their outreach, holding village-level meetings and engaging directly with grassroots farmers to build support for a nationwide protest expected in November over demands they have been making for the last five years.
In southern states, union members are travelling from village to village, listening to farmers' concerns and urging them to unite behind the common cause. The farmer-to-farmer contact drive is aimed at preparing cultivators to participate in their mass movement to raise voices.
Highlighting the farmers' next course of action, Guramneet Mangat, a farmer from Ludhiana, told ETV Bharat, "Representatives of several farmers' organisations are in Thiruvananthapuram to engage with farmers from the southern states and encourage their active participation in the upcoming protest. Earlier, farmers' protests were largely confined to Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh. This time, however, we are working to build broader support by mobilising cultivators from other states as well."
Outreach To Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha BJP MPs
Expressing concern over farmers' issues, Choudhary Ghassiram Nain, a farmer from Haryana, told ETV Bharat, "Farmers have planned to visit the residences of BJP MPs from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha next three days to submit memorandums on issues such as the Free Trade Agreement (FTA), the installation of smart electricity meters, and privatisation in Haryana."
To demonstrate the strength and unity of the farming community, the unions will organise an All India Farmers' Convention in New Delhi on July 28, followed by the All India Kisan Mazdoor Convention on July 29. Farmers from across the country are expected to participate in both events, which are being seen as key steps in mobilising support for the proposed nationwide protest.
As preparations gather pace, meetings are focusing not only on logistics, but also on strengthening solidarity among farming communities across the country, because it has often noticed that protests were mainly participated by farmers from a few northern states. This personal contact is expected to built a strong coordination among all states.
Presenting An Unified, Collective Face
Farmers’ leaders believe that bringing together farmers from all states will send a strong message that the challenges confronting agriculture are shared across the country.
With November approaching, anticipation is building in rural India, where many farmers see the proposed protest as an opportunity to amplify their voices and renew their demand for policies that address their livelihoods, incomes and long-standing concerns.
Talking to ETV Bharat, P Krishna Prasad, a member of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) Coordination Committee, said, "Farmers' leaders are reaching out to grassroots-level cultivators across the country, including in the southern states of Keralam, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, to make them aware of the issues and demands we have been raising for the past several years. I hope they will actively join us in raising their voices on these important issues."
Free Trade Agreements In Crosshairs
Another Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) member, Ashish Mittal, told ETV Bharat, "Farmers' issues are common across the country, which is why we are holding nationwide protests, including in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Our district, block and tehsil-level members are reaching out to cultivators in these states, coordinating with them and making them aware of the farmers' movement and the issues we are raising."
Farmers' organisations have expressed deep concern and anger over the Union government's decision to pursue the India-US Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and the FTAs signed with the European Union, the United Kingdom and New Zealand. They fear these trade agreements will open Indian markets to highly subsidised agricultural commodities and processed industrial products from overseas, posing a serious threat to the livelihoods of small and marginal farmers. Apart from this, farmers have shown concern over installation of smart electricity meters, availability of urea and MSP.
Today, farmers are observing “Farmers Pledge Day against FTAs” nationwide, in which they are taking a pledge to prepare for massive, consistent countrywide struggles until all FTAs are repealed.
Also Read:
- PM Modi Failed To Address Farmers' Issues: AAP Slams Modi's Punjab Visit
- Punjab Farmers Take Out Bike Rally In Chandigarh Over Proposed India-US Trade Agreement, Other Issues
- Developed India Not Possible Without Developed Farmers: Shivraj Singh Chouhan In Haryana
- 'India-US Deal Will Tighten Corporate Grip On Agriculture': Farmers Announce Nationwide Protest