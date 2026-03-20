ETV Bharat / bharat

FSUI Urges IMO To Intervene And Repatriate Indian Seafarers Stuck In Iranian Ports And Territorial Waters

Mumbai: The Forward Seamen's Union of India, (FSUI) has urged the Secretary General of the International Maritime Organisation, based in London, to intervene and protect and repatriate Indian seafarers stranded in Iranian ports and territorial waters amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Along with India, Iran too is a signatory of the IMO convention of 2006, that ensures safety and well-being of seafarers. Israel and US which are also members of the IMO are interestingly not signatories of the convention.

Around 1,000 seafarers are stranded at various ports and on vessels in the waters of Islamic Republic of Iran, since the outbreak of war on February 28. After 20 days of war, the situation has become alarming as there is a blackout called by Iran and there is no communication between the stranded seafarers and their families and the FSUI back in India.

The FSUI has been constantly pushing the Indian government and the Ministry of Shipping and DG Shipping to issue a strong message to the Iranian government on the issue. "Their (Iran) government needs to take responsibility of the safety and well-being of our seafarers stranded in their waters," said FSUI General Secretary Manoj Yadav.

The FSUI, in its letter to Arsenio Dominguez, Secretary General of the IMO, wrote, "What began as targeted military operations has regrettably escalated, resulting in the loss of civilian lives, including seafarers, and direct attacks on multiple vessels in the region. Many vessels remain immobilized , with crews prohibited from disembarking, effectively confining them in conditions akin to prolonged confinement in restricted space. We specifically draw your attention to the critical situation affecting vessels and crews at the following locations: Bandar Abbas, Sirri Islands, Lavan Island and Bushehr Industrial Complex (BIK) in Iran."

The FSUI asked the IMO, "to intervene with various stakeholders to priotirise the protection of seafarers in accordance with international maritime law and humanitarian principles. Facilitate immediate safe passage, evacuation and repatriation arrangements for those stranded. Advocate for the establishment of secure corridors or mechanisms to ensure the safety of merchant shipping and crew welfare in the affected areas."

What is IMO?

This international body has 176 member states that include Iran, India, Israel and the United States of America.

The IMO is committed to creating international laws which all shipping nations abide by, which it states is, "the greatest method to increase maritime safety, and several such treaties were ratified starting in the middle of the 19th century." Several member countries had proposed a permanent international body should be established to promote maritime safety more effectively. This got recognition and traction after the establishment of the United Nations.

Several governments and 68 inter-governmental organizations have concluded agreements of cooperation with IMO. As many as 98 international non-governmental organizations are in consultative status with IMO. The IMO website states that it is committed to "Safer shipping, cleaner seas".

IMO's mission statement is, "The IMO is committed to finding best ways of improving safety at sea. They drafted numerous international regulations which are being followed by all shipping nations and treaties have been adopted to adhere to these regulations." The organization is focused on the safety of the seafarers and crews and its mission is to safeguard marine environment and to implement satellite distress and safety communications.