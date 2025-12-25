ETV Bharat / bharat

FSSAI Warns Food Firms Against Misuse of ‘Tea’ Term

File photo of tea garden workers picking leaves from the Camellia sinesis plant, which the FSSAI defines as 'tea'. ( Representational Image/IANS )

Hyderabad: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has asked food companies to stop using the word "tea" for products that are not made from the Camellia sinensis plant, saying the practice is misleading and violates food labelling norms.

In a clarification issued on December 24, the regulator said it has come across several products being sold as 'herbal tea', 'flower tea' and 'rooibos tea', even though they are not derived from the plant that legally defines tea in India.

"Clarification on the use of the term ‘Tea’ on packaging & labelling. Only beverages derived from Camellia sinensis including Kangra Tea,Green Tea & Instant Tea can be labelled as Tea. Using the term for other herbal or plant-based infusions is misleading & amounts to misbranding (sic)," stated FSSAI in a post on X.