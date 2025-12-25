ETV Bharat / bharat

FSSAI Warns Food Firms Against Misuse of ‘Tea’ Term

The food regulator has directed companies to stop calling herbal or plant-based infusions “tea”, saying only Camellia sinensis products qualify under food laws.

Tea Definition FSSAI
File photo of tea garden workers picking leaves from the Camellia sinesis plant, which the FSSAI defines as 'tea'. (Representational Image/IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 25, 2025 at 3:55 PM IST

Hyderabad: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has asked food companies to stop using the word "tea" for products that are not made from the Camellia sinensis plant, saying the practice is misleading and violates food labelling norms.

In a clarification issued on December 24, the regulator said it has come across several products being sold as 'herbal tea', 'flower tea' and 'rooibos tea', even though they are not derived from the plant that legally defines tea in India.

"Clarification on the use of the term ‘Tea’ on packaging & labelling. Only beverages derived from Camellia sinensis including Kangra Tea,Green Tea & Instant Tea can be labelled as Tea. Using the term for other herbal or plant-based infusions is misleading & amounts to misbranding (sic)," stated FSSAI in a post on X.

According to FSSAI, existing food standards clearly state that only products obtained from Camellia sinensis, including green tea, Kangra tea and instant tea in solid form, can be marketed as tea. Using the term for any other plant-based or herbal infusion, it said, amounts to misbranding under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The authority also pointed to labelling rules that require food packages to accurately reflect the nature of the product on the front of the pack. Products made from herbs, flowers or other plants do not qualify to be called tea and must be marketed under appropriate categories, such as proprietary foods or non-specified food products, depending on their ingredients.

FSSAI has directed all food businesses, including those operating on e-commerce platforms, to immediately comply with the regulations and avoid using the term "tea" for products not derived from Camellia sinensis.

State and Union Territory food safety commissioners have been asked to ensure strict enforcement of the directive. The regulator warned that action will be taken against violators in accordance with the law.

