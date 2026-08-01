ETV Bharat / bharat

FSSAI Suspends License Of Switz Foods

New Delhi: Food regulator FSSAI has suspended the licence of Switz Foods Pvt Ltd due to violations of food safety rules at its manufacturing unit. In a social media post on Saturday, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said it has suspended the licence of Switz Foods following "serious non-compliances" observed during the inspection of its manufacturing unit.

"Food was being manufactured, packed and stored in unhygienic conditions, posing a high risk of contamination and compromising food safety," the FSSAI said. Hence, the regulator said the FSSAI licence has been suspended.

Further, the FSSAI has asked the company to immediately cease all food business activities until it rectifies all deficiencies and complies with the rules to the satisfaction of the competent authority under the FSS Act, 2006.