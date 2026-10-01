ETV Bharat / bharat

FSSAI Suspends Licences Of Shivam Agro, TCF Chocolates Over Serious Food Safety Violations

New Delhi: Food regulator FSSAI has suspended licences of Shivam Agro and TCF Chocolates & Gifts Pvt Ltd after it found gross violations of rules. In a social media post, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) informed that it has suspended the licences of these two companies with immediate effect "following serious food safety violations identified during inspection".

The action reinforces the importance of food safety, hygiene and regulatory compliance, the regulator added. The two companies were directed to cease all food business activities during the suspension period. In the case of TCF Chocolates and Gifts, the FSSAI said it received a consumer complaint regarding food ordered through an e-commerce platform.

During inspection, the officials observed poor hygiene and sanitation conditions, including inadequate cleaning, improper waste disposal and poorly maintained food-processing areas. That apart, the food company was not implementing proper pest-control measures, resulting in a pest infestation. The official saw cat droppings and uncovered drainage.

"Expired food colours/flavours were found at the premises. Cleaning chemicals were also stored near raw materials and food-related materials," it said. The person handling food was not having adequate protective measures. The company did not produce mandatory food-safety records related to pest control, cleaning, medical examinations, training, calibration, laboratory testing, and audits.