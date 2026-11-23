ETV Bharat / bharat

After Bisleri Prosecution, FSSAI Suspends Licences Of Five Nutraceutical Firms Over Serious Safety Violations

New Delhi: Intensifying its crackdown on violations in the nutraceutical and health products industry, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Monday suspended the licences of five manufacturers with immediate effect following the detection of serious food safety and regulatory violations at their premises.

The action comes a day after the food safety regulator sanctioned prosecution against six Food Business Operators (FBOs), including packaged drinking water major Bisleri, signalling a wider enforcement drive against businesses allegedly violating food safety norms.

The five manufacturers facing regulatory action are Vedant Remedies, Lucid Healthcare, Ambico Ayurvedic Healthcare, Vitamedic Health Nutraceuticals and Adorreal Healthcare. Inspections conducted by the regulator revealed multiple deficiencies, including unhygienic manufacturing conditions, inadequate pest control, use of expired ingredients, failure to maintain mandatory records and discrepancies in licensed business premises.

“FSSAI has suspended the license of several nutraceutical and health product manufacturers for serious food safety and regulatory violations,” the regulator said.

Nutraceuticals, a term derived from the combination of nutrition and pharmaceuticals, are a category of food products that contain extracts, isolates and purified chemical compounds offering physiological benefits and helping maintain health. Unlike conventional food products, these preparations are marketed for specific health benefits beyond everyday nutritional requirements and are primarily regulated under the FSSAI framework.

Among the five companies, Vedant Remedies recorded the poorest compliance performance, with a score of just 12 per cent. The inspection found poor hygiene, inadequate pest-control arrangements and expired flavouring substances at its premises. The regulator also detected improper storage practices, with AYUSH-and FSSAI-licensed ingredients being stored together without adequate segregation, creating the possibility of cross-contamination.

More seriously, certain products were allegedly being manufactured without a valid FSSAI licence. The company also failed to submit a reply or compliance report in response to the improvement notice issued by the regulator. “The FBO failed to submit any reply or compliance report against the improvement notice,” the regulator stated.

At Lucid Healthcare, inspectors found deficiencies in hygiene management, pest control and segregation of Ayurvedic and nutraceutical products. Mandatory food safety, testing and maintenance records were not properly maintained. The regulator also found that food handlers lacked adequate hygiene facilities and mandatory training. The unit received a compliance score of 27 per cent.