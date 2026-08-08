FSSAI Suspends Licence Of VKC Nuts And CHHEDA Specialities Foods For Breaching Hygiene, Pest Control Norms
The regulator said that food handlers were mixing besan dough with bare hands and peeling bananas while sitting on contaminated floors adjacent to decomposing waste.
By PTI
Published : August 8, 2026 at 10:18 PM IST
New Delhi: Food regulator FSSAI has suspended license of VKC Nuts Pvt Ltd and CHHEDA Specialities Foods Pvt Ltd for serious violations of laws related to hygiene and pest control.
In a social media post on Saturday, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said it continues to maintain strict enforcement across food sectors for the protection of consumer health.
The regulator said the licence of Uttar Pradesh-based VKC Nuts has been suspended over serious food safety violations observed during an inspection of its premises.
Sharing critical non-compliances, the FSSAI said, "Live insects were found in pistachios stored in the finished goods storage area, indicating serious pest infestation and risk of food contamination."
The regulator also observed heavy black mould/fungal growth on the walls and ceilings of the raw material storage area.
FSSAI pointed out that the company was using rusted, dirty and damaged machineries in the processing area.
Plastic trays, crates, knives and containers were also found old, chipped, damaged and dirty.
A live lizard was found roaming on the ground near the fumigation chamber, where Anjeer (figs) was kept open in uncovered crates.
Not only that, several houseflies were found sitting on various food products in the processing areas.
Pest-control measures were found ineffective.
In a separate action, FSSAI suspended the license of CHHEDA Specialities Foods Pvt Ltd (Maharashtra) with immediate effect in the interest of public health and food safety.
FSSAI said that the "suspension would remain in force until the company implements comprehensive corrective measures, including effective sanitation and hygiene practices, pest control, waste management, infrastructure repairs, staff training".
Elaborating on the violations, the regulator said that food handlers were mixing besan dough with bare hands and peeling bananas while sitting on contaminated floors adjacent to decomposing waste.
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