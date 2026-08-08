ETV Bharat / bharat

FSSAI Suspends Licence Of VKC Nuts And CHHEDA Specialities Foods For Breaching Hygiene, Pest Control Norms

New Delhi: Food regulator FSSAI has suspended license of VKC Nuts Pvt Ltd and CHHEDA Specialities Foods Pvt Ltd for serious violations of laws related to hygiene and pest control.

In a social media post on Saturday, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said it continues to maintain strict enforcement across food sectors for the protection of consumer health.

The regulator said the licence of Uttar Pradesh-based VKC Nuts has been suspended over serious food safety violations observed during an inspection of its premises.

Sharing critical non-compliances, the FSSAI said, "Live insects were found in pistachios stored in the finished goods storage area, indicating serious pest infestation and risk of food contamination."

The regulator also observed heavy black mould/fungal growth on the walls and ceilings of the raw material storage area.

FSSAI pointed out that the company was using rusted, dirty and damaged machineries in the processing area.

Plastic trays, crates, knives and containers were also found old, chipped, damaged and dirty.