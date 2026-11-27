ETV Bharat / bharat

FSSAI Sanctions Prosecution Against Bisleri In Fresh Case; Bacteria Found In Bengal Sample

New Delhi: Food regulator FSSAI has sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International after a packaged drinking water sample collected from its plant in West Bengal failed laboratory tests, sources said.

On Sunday, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) announced similar legal action against Bisleri International Pvt Ltd after a sample from one of its plants in Goa also failed testing.

In the latest case, sources said a legal sample of Bisleri Packaged drinking water was found "unsafe" due to the "presence of coliform bacteria".

This sample was taken from a plant located in Telipara village, Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. The presence of coliform bacteria was confirmed by both primary and referral laboratories, sources said.

The regulator prohibited the sale of only one batch on August 12, 2026, they added.

In view of the violations of food safety rules, the FSSAI has issued a sanction for prosecution against Bisleri International. "The sample was found non-compliant with the prescribed bromate limits and declared unsafe under the FSS Act, 2006," the regulator said.