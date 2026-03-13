ETV Bharat / bharat

FSSAI's Registration/Licences Valid Forever, No Need For Repeated Renewals

New Delhi: Food regulator FSSAI on Friday said its registration certificates and licences will be valid forever and there will be no need for renewals, as part of its efforts to bring reforms towards the ease of doing business.

In a statement, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) informed that its nodal health ministry has approved many reforms, including an increase in turnover threshold for registration from Rs 12 lakhs to Rs 1.5 crore, effective March 10.

Street food vendors registered with municipal corporations would be considered as deemed registered with the FSSAI.

"In a significant step towards promoting ease of doing business while ensuring robust food safety standards, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has approved a series of comprehensive regulatory and procedural reforms," FSSAI said.

The reforms have been finalised following detailed deliberations with states/UTs and stakeholders. The reforms are aligned with the recommendations of the High-Level Committee on Non-Financial Regulatory Reforms constituted by the Niti Aayog.

"To reduce regulatory burden, the proposal for perpetual validity of FSSAI registrations and licences has been approved. Earlier, registrations and licences were required to be renewed periodically. Under the revised framework, registrations and licences will have perpetual validity, eliminating the need for repeated renewals," the regulator said.

Previously, registrations and licenses were issued for one year to five years.

FSSAI highlighted that this reform will substantially reduce compliance costs, paperwork and the need for repeated interaction with licensing authorities for food business operators (FBOs) while improving continuity of operations.

It will enable regulatory resources to focus more effectively towards enforcement, monitoring and capacity-building activities.